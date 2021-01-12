Fire departments battle illegal trash fire

City of Bowie Fire Department and Bowie Rural Fire responded to this burning rubbish fire at 424 State Highway 101 Friday around noon. City Fire Chief Doug Page said a rubbish pile that included a couple of old buildings that had been pushed down, a mattress and other trash was being burned and got out of control. The fire created a haze of heavy smoke in the area which is located just at the edge of the city limits. Page said the property owner received a citation because “disposal burning” is not allowed in the city limits. (News photo by Barbara Green)