Girls Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Saint Jo

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs opened district play at home against Saint Jo on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs came out on top 51-37 against the Lady Panthers.

Prairie Valley got off to a great start to the game and led 24-7 at halftime.

For Prairie Valley Emily Carpenter led the team with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Carmen Gomez was not far behind scoring 14 points and swiping three steals. Makaylee Gomez joined them in double-figures with 10 points.

Saint Jo came on stronger in the second half and the fourth quarter especially, but it was not enough to make up the big difference in the first half. The team returns four players from last years team, but the big freshman group will be counted on for this team to compete better this year as the team has more depth.

With the district now allowing four teams into the playoffs instead of just three, there are more chances for teams to move on and continue to play for this basketball season.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears got the misfortune of opening up district play on Tuesday against favorites Slidell.

The state-ranked Lady Greyhounds, who have beaten some bigger Montague County teams this season, beat the Lady Bears 79-28.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team did a good job of breaking Slidell’s press, but just could not make enough shots to keep up. The Lady Greyhounds defensive rebounding made every Gold-Burg miss pay because they could not miss on the other side of the court.

Sadie Whitaker led the team with eight points and two made 3-pointers. Sierra Weaver was second with five points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.

