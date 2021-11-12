Jail inspection leads commissioner’s meeting agenda

The 2021 jail inspection report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards tops the Dec. 13 agenda for the Montague County Commissioner’s Court.

This report is expected to be presented by Sheriff Marshall Thomas and is the annual review of the jail facilities and its operations. Other sheriff’s office topics to be examined will include an invoice from Montgomery Technology Systems for $46,808 for the installation of new jail security cameras, along with an unanticipated revenue item of $1,186.24 from Law Enforcement Partners.

An executive session is set for contemplated litigation pertaining to the Texas opioid settlement.

Other topics include: Bonds for the county clerk and constable precinct two; approve Nationwide 475b plan agreement; transfer ownership of a 1998 Mack truck from precinct three to precinct four for $15,000; final plat approval for Smyrna Estates and Bonita Oaks and consider a petition to apply for a new road to be opened and maintained in precinct four.