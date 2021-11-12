Lady Rabbits win at Mineral Wells

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won at Mineral Wells on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits won 51-39 against the Lady Rams in a game Bowie controlled from the beginning.

Bowie used its defense to not only limit Mineral Wells, but also forced turnovers. The team combined for 15 steals in the game.

The Lady Rabbits led 14-9 after the first quarter. Bowie stretched the lead to 25-9 at one point in the second quarter before Mineral Wells score six points to cut the lead to 25-15 at halftime.

The Lady Rams did score the most points in the third quarter, cutting the lead to five points down only 35-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Rabbits defense clamped back down while scoring 16 points by five different players to not let the game get any closer. Bowie won 51-39.

Maddie Mandela led the team scoring 17 points and passing for three assists. Taygon Jones joined her in double-figures scoring 10 points while also leading the team with five steals. Kayleigh Crow led the team with seven rebounds to go with four points.

