Bowie chamber preparing annual awards banquet for Jan. 24

Tickets are now available for the “Take me back in time – A decades ball,” the 2022 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 24.

This year’s banquet has invited its members to decorate the banquet tables by selecting a specific decade. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Bowie Community Center. Tickets are $40. Call the chamber at 872-1173 to order tickets or visit the chamber website at bowietxchamber.org to order online.

Along with a catered meal, guests will enjoy live entertainment from Uncle Bonny Prescher who will perform music from various decades during the evening, door prizes and the presentation of service awards for volunteerism, chamber member and business. The popular best-decorated table award also will be presented.

Read the full story and learn who the new board officers will be for 2022 in the mid-week Bowie News.