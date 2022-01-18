November 22, 1926 – January 13, 2022

BOWIE – Loyd Kenneth Morris, 96, passed from this life on Jan. 13, 2022 in Bowie, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Church of Christ in Nocona. A visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. immediately before the funeral service. David Hall and Michael Windham will officiate and John Morris Jr. will lead singing.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1926 to John Isaac Morris and Alta (Davidson) Morris of Howe. Loyd married the love of his life, Monnie Bell Walker on Nov. 25, 1945 and they were together for 76 years until her passing on Oct. 3, 2021.

As a young man, Loyd faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1945 to 1946. He received a bachelor of arts degree from the National Christian University in Fort Worth. Loyd worked as a licensed vocational nurse at Parkland Hospital, Christian Care Center and taught certified nursing assistant students at nursing homes in Bowie, Nocona and Henrietta.

Loyd preached the gospel for more than 60 years, serving congregations in Trenton, Blue Ridge, Saint Jo, Tom Bean, Henrietta, Lincoln Street church of Christ in Wichita Falls, Big Spring, Balch Springs, Pleasant Grove, Bowie, Sunset and Forestburg. He retired one month before turning 90 years old. Part of his ministry was a weekly radio program in Bowie on Sunday mornings from the 1980s until 2021.

Loyd enjoyed his time making music at Saint Jo Opry with the Country Cutups for approximately 20 years. He was well-known at the opry for his sense of humor as he especially loved telling Aggie jokes.

He was an amateur HAM radio operator. He was a longtime member of the Bowie Amateur Ham Radio Club, where he also taught Morse Code and tested the new operators. For his dedicated service, the club granted him a lifetime membership.

Loyd was a loving father and a faithful Christian with the heart of a servant. His passing leaves us with sorrow here, but we know he has gone on to the reward Jesus established for him in heaven.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Monnie Belle (Walker) Morris; infant children, Betty Lou Morris and Bruce Kenneth Morris; parents and his sister, Catherine Gunter, McKinney.

Loyd is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Helen Edes, San Angelo, Bertha Ann Jones, Azle and Brenda Sue Doshier, Nocona; sisters, Lillian Venita Allison, Dallas, Susie Lorene Brown, Howe, Frankie Marie Ratcliff, Howe, Joan Margaret Cathey, Grand Prairie; brother, William Harvey Morris, Howe; grandchildren, Julie Mayfield, Anthony Edes and wife Barbara, Heidi Blancarte and husband Louie and David Jones; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Mayfield, Andrew Mayfield, Molly Edes, Lily Blancarte and Holly Blancarte; great-great-grandaughter, Ensleigh Edes, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Donations in Loyd’s memory may be made to Solaris Hospice, the Nocona Church of Christ Youth Group, or the American Cancer Society.

An online guestbook is available at scottmorrisfh.com.

Paid publication

212 E. Oak St. Nocona, TX 76255

940-825-3338 • www.scottmorrisfh.com