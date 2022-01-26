Primary election called for March 1; new county road named, classified

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court handled a brief agenda of routine business Monday.

The order calling the March 1 party primary election for Montague County was approved. There will be four early voting locations and 10 locations on election day. Early voting will be Feb. 14-25.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall noted due to the President’s Day holiday the early voting locations will be closed on Feb. 21. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Jan. 31, while the application deadline for mail-in ballots is Feb. 18.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas offered the 2021 racial profiling report. He submitted 1,224 stops in the report with racial demographics for all of them. This is a federally mandated report.

