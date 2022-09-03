BHS one-act advances to bi-district for third year in a row

03/09/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0

Bowie High School’s one-act play, “The Gypsy Woman” by Don Nigro advances to bi-district after its outstanding performance at the district in Graham on March 2.
Theater Coordinator Candace Mercer said this will be Bowie’s third year in a row to advance out of district. The bi-district competition will be 10 a.m. on March 22 at Tarleton State University. Other schools advancing were Holliday and Jacksboro.

Several of the cast members received top acting honors, along with one of the crew receiving a top technical award. Read the full story with photos in the mid-week Bowie News.

The large cast and crew of “The Gypsy Woman,” Bowie High School’s one-act play entry for 2022. (Courtesy photo)

