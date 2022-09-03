Fire destroys home, one person killed

A late-night house fire in Montague took the life of one person, possibly the resident, but investigators as of late Tuesday had not yet received a positive identification.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the emergency call for a structure fire came in about 12:38 a.m. Monday at 605 South Border Street in Montague. The sheriff’s office, Montague Volunteer Fire Department and the Nocona Rural Fire Department responded to the fire.

Upon arrival officers and firefighters found a fully involved structure fire with a brick house with a metal-type roof. Thomas said it was determined the residence was normally occupied by one person who had not been accounted for. The body of a person inside the residence was found after the fire was put out, but no official identification has been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

