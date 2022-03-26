Lady Panthers lose to Collinsville

The Saint Jo softball team hosted Collinsville on Wednesday for a double-header.

The Lady Pirates won both games by run-rule 23-2 and 19-4 in games the Lady Panthers know they have to get through in order to grow the program from the ground up.

Thanks to spring break and other off the field commitments her athletes have, Coach Kelly Skidmore knew it could be rough.

The first game saw Collinsville score 14 runs in the first inning thanks mostly to walks and hit batters.

A pitching change for innings two and three cut down on the amount of walks, but the Lady Pirates still scored nine runs in the following two innings.

Still, the Lady Panthers found some ways to score in the short game. Elaina Everson got a single in the first inning, later stealing second base and advancing to third on an error.

She would then be driven in by Taylor Patrick on a ground out to the shortstop.

In the final inning of the game, the Lady Panthers loaded the bases with two drawn walks and a hit batter. With two outs, Krista Reeves stole home to score run two in the game before the final out.

The next game was much better for the Lady Panthers. Saint Jo struck first on offense as Reeves and Kayden Skidmore scored on the base paths with the bases loaded to go up 2-0.

Collinsville answered back with six runs to take the lead heading into the second inning.

The Lady Pirates added one more run in the second inning, but Saint Jo got that run back to start the third inning. Aubrey Morman grounded out to the pitcher, but it was enough to score Skidmore.

Unfortunately, the Lady Pirates answered back where the game got away from the Lady Panthers. Collinsville scored eight run in the third inning. Thankfully, Saint Jo stopped them before they got up by 15 runs so the game could continue on in the fourth inning.

There the Lady Panthers added one more run, this one on a single from Skidmore that drove in Reeves.

Unfortunately, the defense could not hold up Collinsville in the fourth inning. The Lady Pirates scored four runs to end the game due to run rule, winning 19-4.

Again, too many walks given up (15) and (11) hits led to Collinsville’s abundance of runs. Thankfully, there were no errors from the field and Saint Jo was able to get eight hits.

It was also the first game for the Lady Panthers this season to advance past inning three, which is a moral victory in a season that is full with them.

