January 29, 1945 – March 2, 2022

TERRAL, OK – Lynnia “Sue” McKinley, 77, died on March 2, 2022 in Duncan, OK.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on March 19 at the Terral Cemetery, Terral, OK.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1945 in Monahans, TX to J.W. Harrison and Mildred Inez Seeds Harrison. She graduated from Terral High School in 1963, and after high school she attended junior college at Murray State College in Tishomingo OK on a musical scholarship, She received her bachelor degree of business from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, OK in 1967.

She married James Gordon McKinley on Nov. 16, 1966 in Durant, OK. They were married for 54 years.

She worked in the real estate business as a home loan specialist and trained others across the country at workshops and seminars.

McKinley was preceded in death by her husband James, parents, brothers Bufford Harrison and Charles Harrison and sister-in-law Monica Skird Harrison.

She is survived by her brother, J.W. Harrison Jr., Desoto; sister, Manya Reid, Hastings, OK and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.