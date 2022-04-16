Bowie softball loses to Holliday

It was not a good game for the Bowie Lady Rabbits as they hosted state-ranked Holliday on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles won 19-0 after three innings due to run-rule as the Lady Rabbits were overmatched.

Bowie was able to limit Holliday to three runs in both the first and third innings despite the hot hitting. It was the second inning where the Lady Eagles did the most damage, scoring 13 runs in an inning from hell that would never end.

Lady Rabbit pitcher Kaylie Kinney made them earn it, walking and hitting only one batter each. Unfortunately, Holliday responded with 17 hits while Bowie’s defense also committed six errors.

The Lady Rabbits had no luck with their bats. All but one player struck out in the one plate appearance they all got before the game was called.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.