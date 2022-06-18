Jim Bowie Day rodeo events all next week

The Jim Bowie Days celebration is a week full of activities, with a large focus on rodeo.

There will be rodeo events almost every night of the week at Bowie’s rodeo arena at Pelham Park starting Monday.

The books will be open for the big rodeo performances at the end of the week until 5 p.m. on June 19. People can register via the NextGen App.

The week starts with 4D open barrel racing at 7:30 p.m. on June 20. The books will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. that same day and racers will need to text the number 940-366-2812 to sign-up.

Registration for the youth rodeo also will be that night including speed, roping and mutton bustin’. The books will open 6-9 p.m. and people can call 940-577-9740 to sign up. Kids must be between the ages of 0-19 as of Jan.1, 2022.

The next day is the first night of the youth rodeo at 7 p.m. on June 21. It will just cover speed events that night. On June 22 at 7 p.m. the youth rodeo will do roping events. Both nights will have mutton bustin’.

The regular rodeo will be June 23-25. Mutton bustin’ check-in starts at 6:30 p.m. while the rodeo performance starts at 7:30 p.m. all three nights.

On June 23, there will be an FFA calf scramble as well as a children’s calf scramble. Slack will run afterwards. On June 24-25 there will be a royalty presentations for the reigning and contestant Pioneer Queen and Duchesses, with the crowning on June 25. The rodeo stock will be provided by the T-N-T Rodeo Company.

After June 24 rodeo performance, there will be a concert by the Melissa Brooke Band that will cost $5. After the June 25 rodeo performance, there will be a concert by Tin Rivers that will cost $10. Both will be under the pavilion at Pelham Park.