County 4-H Horse Club starts the year

The Montague County 4-H Horse Club will have its kickoff meeting from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the Montague County annex.

Come and receive information on the club and meet the other members. Bring any ideas you would like to see in the upcoming year. No horses at this meeting.

It is not necessary for members to have a horse to participate. There are plenty of off-horse activities to participate in through the club.