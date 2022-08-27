Lady Panthers win big at home

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers celebrated their first home game of the season with an easy win against Sacred Heart on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Tigers, despite the match originally scheduled to be against Strawn.

Saint Jo jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first set and never looked back. The lead grew to 14-6 and 17-8 at the most lopsided. Sacred Heart did play more equal down the stretch, but it was not enough to make up such a big deficit at the Lady Panthers won 25-16.

Initially set two started with Saint Jo taking a step back as the Lady Tigers led 6-4 after 10 points.

That all changed drastically as the Lady Panthers went on a 12-3 run to take firm control of the lead 16-9. The lead got up to double-digits and stayed there as Saint Jo won the set 25-13.

Already having a moment of taking its foot off the pedal at the beginning of set two, the Lady Panthers did not fall into that trap again heading into the third set.

Saint Jo won the first five points and led 14-6 and the lead still held firm up 19-11. While Sacred Heart played more even down the stretch to not let the lead grow any bigger, it was not enough to threaten a come back.

While it was not the most definitive closing to a match that Lady Panther’s Coach Kelly Skidmore wanted to see, it still got the job done as the team won the set 25-18.

