SPORTS
Lady Rabbits win home opener
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their home opener on Tuesday night against Poolville.
The Lady Rabbits won in blowout fashion 67-41 in a game that was only competitive for about a quarter.
Bowie came into the game fresh off its first win against Era that it won in a blowout.
The Lady Rabbits started the game on the right foot, driving to the basket and scoring enough to go up 8-0 midway through the first quarter.
The Lady Monarchs turned to their best player Emery Bryan who used her big frame and ball handling to score in many different ways. Her 13 points the rest of the quarter kept Poolville in the game even as Bowie continued to score at a good pace.
The Lady Rabbits led 17-13 heading into the second quarter.
Bryan could not keep that up for Poolville though. Bowie changed to a zone defense to try and wall off the paint while also allowing their guards to harass anyone out on the perimeter knowing there was help behind them.
Outside of a couple corner 3-pointers, the Lady Rabbits defense controlled the Lady Monarchs in the second quarter.
On offense, Bowie kept scoring at a good clip even with much of the bench getting valuable playing time. Ziba Robbins scored 11 of the teams 16 points during the quarter as the Lady Rabbits lead was up to 33-19 at halftime.
The third quarter was more of the same. Bowie players were now jumping passing lanes for steals and Poolville dealing with some foul trouble was never able to get back into the game.
Bowie played its regular rotation in the third as Maddie Mandela scored eight of her team high 18 points during the quarter to help lead the team.
Up nearly 20 points heading into the fourth quarter and with Poolville’s Bryan now fouled out, the Lady Rabbits started clearing the bench and playing everyone in platoon like shifts.
The lead stayed secured even with a lot of early season mistakes happening as girls were eager to make plays, sometimes too eager.
Bowie won 67-41.
SPORTS
Nocona Lady Indians have high expecations
The Nocona Lady Indians opened their season Tuesday with a comfortable win against former district opponent City View.
The Lady Indians won 54-39 against the Lady Mustangs as they begin another season with sky-high expectations, ranked sixth overall in the state in the preseason Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
The first quarter was competitive with Nocona leading only 13-11, but some defensive adjustments allowed the Lady Indians to pull away as the game went on.
Despite it being the first game of the season, Coach Kyle Spitzer thought the offense shot the ball well and the team moved the ball how he likes it to be.
Nocona was led by its two returning starters Megyn Meekins and Skyler Smith. Meekins scored 23 points and Smith finished with 20 points. One of the few returning varsity players and seniors Sydnee Mowry was third with five points. Reagan Phipps is the only other player who returns with varsity experience.
Last year’s senior heavy team showed the program could continue to flourish post-Averee Kleinhans. Even with those important players now graduated, the two young ball handlers and offensive creators for last year’s team were Smith and Meekins despite both being underclassmen. They are part of the reason this team’s expectations are still sky high.
The other of course is the Lady Indians dropping down from 3A to 2A. Nocona has won four straight district titles in a tough 3A district, but had not been able to advance past Brock or Peaster in the regional quarterfinals during those seasons.
The new district does not seem to be a cakewalk. Windthorst is ranked 15th in the preseason state polls. That along with the unfamiliarity and youth could surprise the team if they do not come to play every game.
Spitzer has led the previous four seasons as the team won district titles. Last year proved his up-tempo offensive system could adapt. He also has been around long enough to build a culture in the program that is used to winning and hopes to breakthrough in the playoffs now that Peaster and Brock aren’t there.
He already saw in the fall how one of his successful teams benefitted from the move down. The cross country team he also coaches has qualified for regionals every year as well, but this year in 2A the team was able to breakthrough and qualify for the state meet.
Whether the team is be able to will come down to its new faces who are mostly young. Avery Thompson is a senior, but Avery Crutsinger, Aubree Kleinhans and Jolie Rose are all underclassmen.
The good news is all of them were involved at the varsity level and contributors to the volleyball and cross country teams that competed on big stages in the playoffs and at the state meet, so they should be used to dealing with high expectations despite their youth.
SPORTS
Saint Jo’s Thomas signs
Saint Jo’s Collin Thomas signed his letter of intent to run at Lubbock Christian University on Nov. 14. Thomas became the first Panther to run at the state cross country meet all four years in high school. Thomas also qualified for the state track meet last spring in both the 800 meters and the 4×400 meter relay. Outside of running, Thomas has also spent the past two years on the varsity basketball and baseball teams.”I chose Lubbock Christian because it wasn’t too far from here to to have a good time, but not too far so I could visit my siblings,” Thomas said. He expects to study sports management.
SPORTS
Jackrabbits beat Hirschi
The Bowie Jackrabbits won a big early season game against 4A state-runner-up Hirschi on Tuesday night on the road.
The Jackrabbits won 52-33 against a Huskies’ team that is still missing some of their players to football at this time.
Bowie came into the game following a blowout win to open its season against Ector and was looking for a challenge.
Even with Hirschi not having all of its players, its still a program coming off of a near state title in a classification (4A) bigger than the Jackrabbits.
The first quarter was competitive back and forth. The Huskies were getting inside using their athleticism and Bowie was able to hurt them by making three 3-pointers. Tucker Jones led the team by scoring eight of the Jackrabbits 11 points, but they trailed 12-11 heading into the second quarter.
Bowie made some adjustments to its defense and was able to keep Hirschi to scoring in single-digits each of the next three quarters.
“We were able to stall out their offense by getting into some tight zone defensively and they struggled with making some shots,” Coach Andy Atkins said.
The early shots made from the Jackrabbits opened up driving lanes and unlocked the rest of their offense for the rest of the game.
Bowie got the lead in the second quarter and led 24-18 at halftime and 34-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Hirschi was bringing pressure to try and change things up for the Jackrabbits in the second half, but they handled it and was able to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Bowie outscored the Huskies 18-7 in the final period to make the final score 52-33.
