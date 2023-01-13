Patricia “Patty” Ruth Lewis

October 24, 1962 – January 10, 2023

DENTON – Mary Elizabeth Murray, 60, went to be with our Lord on Jan. 10, 2023 in Denton.

The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Chico Cemetery.

Mary was born on Oct. 24, 1962 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Albert Hardwick and Diann Gregg. She attended and received her associate degree from North Central Texas College. Mary was united in marriage to the love of her life, Michael Murray, on June 13, 1998 in Ponder. They were together for 25 wonderful years with many precious memories made. Mary was self-employed and a real estate investor.

She will be remembered for her courage and her love and support she always offered her family. Mary was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all that knew and loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Hardwick.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Michael Murray, Denton; daughters, Brandie Hardwick and Kimber Hardwick; sons, Bobby Maes and Christopher Hardwick-Maes; six grandchildren, Aidan, Kaitlyn, Zane, Collin, Archer and Gracie; three brothers, James Hardwick, Jeffrey Hardwick and Thomas Hardwick; two sisters, Sherry Choate and Diana Self; her mother, Diann Wilson; numerous extended family members and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home of Bridgeport.

