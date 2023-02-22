Horton Classic Car Museum closing to the public this week

The Horton Classic Car Museum, a popular tourist stop in Nocona, will be closed permanently to the public with its last day for visitors on Feb. 25.

The announcement was posted by Tommy Greene, officer manager for the museum.

“We regret to inform the public that after the passing of our beloved owner, Pete Horton, we have made the difficult decision to close the museum. The cars will continue to be on display to the public for a short time for anyone who would like one last up-close look at the vehicles that Pete loved so much…We appreciate the support that the community has shown us over the years,” the notice stated.

The last day of business will be Feb. 25. The museum planned to be opened 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Friday and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday.

The museum opened in 2012 and fulfilled the dream of its owner Pete Horton to showcase the more than 125 classic cars he has collected through the years. Horton died on Aug. 14, 2022.

The museum was a driving force in the Texas Legislature’s designation on April 30, 2015 for Nocona as the “Classic Car Capital of Texas.”

He and his wife Barbara also have restored multiple buildings in downtown and had their offices for Peba Oil & Gas in downtown. Horton also spearheaded the Vicari Auction Company coming to Nocona in April 2013 for Cruisin’ Nocona.

For several years the auto auction was one of the main events of the Cruisin’ festival.