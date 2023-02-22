NEWS
Horton Classic Car Museum closing to the public this week
The Horton Classic Car Museum, a popular tourist stop in Nocona, will be closed permanently to the public with its last day for visitors on Feb. 25.
The announcement was posted by Tommy Greene, officer manager for the museum.
“We regret to inform the public that after the passing of our beloved owner, Pete Horton, we have made the difficult decision to close the museum. The cars will continue to be on display to the public for a short time for anyone who would like one last up-close look at the vehicles that Pete loved so much…We appreciate the support that the community has shown us over the years,” the notice stated.
The last day of business will be Feb. 25. The museum planned to be opened 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Friday and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday.
The museum opened in 2012 and fulfilled the dream of its owner Pete Horton to showcase the more than 125 classic cars he has collected through the years. Horton died on Aug. 14, 2022.
The museum was a driving force in the Texas Legislature’s designation on April 30, 2015 for Nocona as the “Classic Car Capital of Texas.”
He and his wife Barbara also have restored multiple buildings in downtown and had their offices for Peba Oil & Gas in downtown. Horton also spearheaded the Vicari Auction Company coming to Nocona in April 2013 for Cruisin’ Nocona.
For several years the auto auction was one of the main events of the Cruisin’ festival.
NEWS
Police parking lot to get new chip and seal
The city street department crew began shooting oil for the new chip and seal at the Bowie Police Department parking lot Tuesday. The oil will settle for a few days before the rock is laid on top. The funding for the project came from the sale of abandoned and wrecked vehicles, plus old equipment no longer used. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
NISD only entity to have contested election in May
The deadline to file as a candidate for the May 6 ballot for the three Nocona entities with only the school district planning an election.
Nocona Independent School District is the only one with a contested race for place seven. Incumbent Jay Womack, retired agriculture teacher, is challenged by Shelly Parker, paramedic/respiratory therapist. If Womack is elected it would be his third, three-year term as a trustee.
The Place Five seat on the board has Gary Eldred running for the position. Incumbent J.W. Patterson had filed, but pulled out after Eldred, a local realtor, filed for the race.
The Nocona City Council will be uncontested with the city expected to cancel its election. Mayor Robert Fenoglio is running unopposed along with Councilmen Donnie Davis and Robert Fuller.
For the Nocona General Hospital District Board incumbents Kristal Ferguson, Chris Keck, Ken Koontz and Paula Webb filed for re-election. The district also is expected to cancel the election.
NEWS
Bowie ISD trustees may choose new AD at Thursday meeting
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. The meeting moved from its regular third Monday slot due to the President’s Day holiday.
Employee issues lead the agenda as the board considers naming a new high school athletic director and reviews administrator/director contracts. There were more than 100 applicants for the AD/coach job after Hugh Farmer unexpectedly retired.
The board will review a bad weather waiver from the recent ice storm and hear monthly reports from principals and directors.
