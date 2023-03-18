Process to find a new 97th judge is underway in governor’s office

Applications are being accepted through April 15 for those interested in being appointed to fill out the term of 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey who submitted his resignation effective May 31.

The longtime district judicial officer has served in different capacities for 36 years including district attorney and the last 10 as district judge. He also worked several years as county attorney and assistant DA.

In late January McGaughey confirmed he planned on stepping down prior to the conclusion of his present term at the end of 2024.

The judge said since his retirement became public he has received nothing but support and good wishes from friends and supporters. He looks forward to more time with his wife, plus time with family and friends.

His successor will be chosen by Gov. Greg Abbott and that person will serve the remainder of the term after which there will be a regular primary election for the 97th Judicial District that includes Archer, Clay and Montague Counties.

The application process takes place through the governor’s appointments office where interested persons fill out an extensive pair of applications.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.