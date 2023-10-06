NEWS
‘Caleb’s Law’ awaits governor signature
Texas Senate Bill 129 also known as “Caleb’s Law” offering tougher penalties for child pornography in the state, is awaiting the signature of Gov. Greg Abbott to go into effect.
The bill passed unanimously in the Senate in April and a revised version of SB129 unanimously passed the House on May 22.
If signed into law it will be the first update in more than 30 years to the Texas Criminal Code for child pornography and creates stricter punishment ranges for offenders who possess child pornography. It would allow for first-time offenders to be prosecuted based on the number of images they may be found in possession of.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Child safety seat check readied
Keep your child safe every time they ride in a car by attending a free car seat safety check from 4-7 p.m. on June 26 at 705 E. Greenwood in Bowie.
Attend a safe riders class and learn how to safely install and use a car seat from Faith Community Health System certified child passenger safety technicians. Qualifying families are eligible to receive a free car seat.
Register beforehand or drive-ups are welcome. Contact Brandi Bennett at 940-567-6633, ext. 226 with any questions.
NEWS
Citizens asking: What’s up with my homestead as appraisal notices arrive
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The staff of the Montague County Tax Appraisal District has fielded hundreds of phone calls since notices of appraised property value went out two weeks ago as owners question perceived possible losses in their homestead exemptions.
Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said while the wording has been in place since 2019 when the Texas Legislature made sweeping changes in the way values are presented and documented, this has been the first year so many have questioned it or confused it with their homestead exemption.
That was the number one question to the staff: “Why has my homestead exemption gone down?” The chief appraiser said the confusion comes from the mandated wording calling what was previously called “capped value,” now called homestead savings, but does not apply to homestead exemptions at all.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Summertime arrives with a big splash
These youngsters dive into the Bowie City Pool after it opened on June 6. The Nocona community pool also has opened this week. Watch for more photos in your weekend Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Trending
-
NEWS7 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS5 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 month ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS5 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS6 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS3 weeks ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car