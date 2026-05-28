Nocona swimming pool opens June 10

Bowie Library’s Summer Reading program opens at 10 a.m. on June 9 at the Bowie Community Center with a bubble truck party.

Come prepared to get soapy and wet as this popular series kicks off the summer. This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story,” with a focus on prehistoric items and dinosaurs.

Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12 and these free programs will be at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June and July excluding June 23, July 14 and July 21 when it will be at the library.

Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. Each child also receives a book at the end of the series.

The program will include the following activities: June 16, Bright Star Theater Group; June 23, Read and Go take home craft; July 7, dinosaur exhibit; July 14, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum program; July 21, Read and Go take home craft and July 28, Creature Teacher.

‘Tween and Teen

There will be a summer reading program for this age group of those 11 to 18. Programs at are 2 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25 all at the library.

Youngsters can do dinosaur scratch art, air-dry clay diffuser disc and take part in an escape room.