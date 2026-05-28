COUNTY LIFE
Nocona swimming pool opens June 10
The staff of the Nocona swimming pool are training lifeguards and preparing for the grand opening at noon on June 10.
Hours for the pool located next to the football stadium are noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily admission is $5 and free for those age three and under.
An individual pass is $100 and a family pass is $200 with each additional person $50.
The pool also is available for party rental.
COUNTY LIFE
Murder mystery dinner theater this weekend
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Coming this weekend is “Ruin at the Renaissance Banquet” the annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater fundraiser brought to you by the MOCO Creative Arts Alliance (formally Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts) is coming this weekend for two shows.
Join an evening for laughs, dramatic insults, and flare as we enjoy a feast for the senses with a catered meal, challenges, and fun. Who will be the ultimate champion?
The performances are 6:30 p.m. on May 29 and May 30 and noon on May 30. The $25 ticket cost includes the meal and show.
All funds raised will be part of the youth scholarship program. Tickets can be purchased at mococreativearts.com/.
COUNTY LIFE
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum readies history mystery camp
The staff and volunteers at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum are getting ready for the Summer History Mystery Camp June 8-12.
The mystery camp program is open to children ages 6-12 at $50. Lots of fun activities linking our past to the present day. Kids learn about history, the environment, farming and ranching, pioneer days, Native Americans, wildlife rescue, patriotism, art and lots more. For kids age 6-8 in the morning from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. Kids age 9-12 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost is $50 per child, $45 for each additional child in same family). TNT members get 10% discount Call the museum to register 940-825-5330
Art camps will have two sessions at $85 each and includes supplies. The June 15-19 camp is 1:30 to 3 p.m. for ages 6-12. There are two sessions in July 6-10. Those ages 5-8 attend from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and those ages 9-13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
All the camps will feature fun activities as youngsters settle into summer. To register call 940-825-5330.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Library’s summer reading begins June 9
Bowie Library’s Summer Reading program opens at 10 a.m. on June 9 at the Bowie Community Center with a bubble truck party.
Come prepared to get soapy and wet as this popular series kicks off the summer. This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story,” with a focus on prehistoric items and dinosaurs.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12 and these free programs will be at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June and July excluding June 23, July 14 and July 21 when it will be at the library.
Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. Each child also receives a book at the end of the series.
The program will include the following activities: June 16, Bright Star Theater Group; June 23, Read and Go take home craft; July 7, dinosaur exhibit; July 14, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum program; July 21, Read and Go take home craft and July 28, Creature Teacher.
‘Tween and Teen
There will be a summer reading program for this age group of those 11 to 18. Programs at are 2 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25 all at the library.
Youngsters can do dinosaur scratch art, air-dry clay diffuser disc and take part in an escape room.
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