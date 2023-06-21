NEWS
Enlow receives 1-year contract extension; Walker to transition out of asst. supt.
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie Independent School District Superintendent Blake Enlow received a one-year extension on his three-year contract after the board of trustees conducted the mid-year “summative evaluation” last week.
The agenda also listed the superintendent salary addendum, however, Enlow said the board said they would not be making any changes until they get further into the new school year’s budget process. His contract runs through 2026.
In other personnel topics, Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will transition out of that position into grant and compliance specialist as she prepares to retire at the end of December 2023.
NEWS
June 26 deadline for final Yard of the Month
June 26 is the deadline to submit a nomination for June Yard of the Month.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June.
Deadline for nominations is June 26. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to [email protected] Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.
You can submit the same name more than once if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.
Experienced gardeners have volunteered their time to visit all the nominees and select a winner
NEWS
Tips to curb energy use in summer heat
Residences
Hot Weather
- Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate the cool air
- Close blinds and/or curtains on windows that receive direct sunlight
- Shade air conditioning units or condensers located outdoors, if possible
- Install patio covers, awnings, and solar window screens to shade your home from the sun, i.e., shade south and west windows with plants or trees to block the heat during the summer
Cold Weather
- Cover windows with insulated curtains
- Set ceiling fans on reverse to re-circulate the heat that builds up near the ceilings
- Open blinds, drapes, or shades during the day (if sun is shining) to warm your home
Commercial Business
- Turn off any office equipment not in use
- Enable power management settings on all computers, i.e., use sleep mode and turn off screens when not in use
- Plug electronics such as coffeemakers and microwaves into power strips and switch off when space is vacant
- Turn off computers, printers/copiers, and other office equipment, including power strips, when space is vacant
- Hot weather additional energy-saving tip: Close window screens/blinds that receive direct sunlight
- Cold weather additional energy-saving tip: Open window screens/blinds during the day (if sun is shining) to warm space
General Energy-Saving Tips
Lighting
- Replace incandescent bulbs with compact fluorescent bulbs
- Ensure bulbs do not exceed the recommended wattage indicated on the light socket (i.e., one larger wattage bulb is more efficient than two smaller wattage bulbs)
Electric Water Heaters
- Repair leaking faucets. Warm-water leaks should be given immediate attention because they can raise your electric consumption rapidly
- Drain your hot water tank regularly to remove sediment
- Consider a tankless water heater; they are 35-45 percent more efficient, pay for themselves in 3-5 years, and never run out of hot water
- Wrap the hot water heater in an insulation blanket
- Lower the thermostat on your hot water heater. For each 10 degrees of reduction, you can save 3-5 percent in energy costs. 120°F is suggested unless your dishwasher does not have its own water heater, in which case 130°F – 140°F is suggested for optimal cleaning
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Replace furnace filters once a month (or as needed) with a MERV 11 rating or higher
- Ensure that your HVAC system is properly sized for your home
- Hire a professional to inspect your HVAC system
- Have your duct system checked for air leaks and proper insulation
- Consider installing a “whole house fan” to improve circulation and ventilation throughout your home
- Do not use humidifiers or evaporator (“swamp”) coolers with the air conditioner
- Close vents in unused rooms
Appliances
- Use the air-dry option on your dishwasher if available or open the door after the final rinse cycle to dry the dishes
- Only run dishwashers and clothes washers when fully loaded
- When drying clothes, do not overfill the dryer and use the automatic setting if available. Dry loads back-to-back if possible.
- Consult Energy Star for Energy Star-labeled appliances
- Except for refrigerators and freezers that keep food cold, unplug all electronic devices, chargers, and appliances when they are not being used. They can still use a large amount of energy even when they are in the “Off” or “Power Save Mode”. Consider plugging these devices into power strips with an on-off switch.
- Ensure that the clothes dryer’s outside air vent is well-sealed
- Keep the condenser coils on the back of your refrigerator and freezer clean.
Additional Tips
- Consider participating in your utility’s demand response program. These voluntary programs are short, temporary measures to reduce energy consumption when power supplies are low. Contact your electric utility for information on how you may participate
- Do not leave bathroom or kitchen ventilation fans running longer than necessary (they replace inside air with outside air)
- Improve your roof by installing light-colored, durable materials and by adding insulation
- Install weather stripping, and seal cracks around windows, exterior doors, and other openings
Frequently Asked Questions
TXANS is a tool ERCOT will use to provide greater transparency on grid operations; to raise awareness earlier of fu
NEWS
Jim Bowie Days schedule for the rest of the week
It was all about the bass and the greens Saturday as the 57th annual Jim Bowie Days Celebration got underway.
It was a trifecta for the father/son team of Jimmy and Casey Smith who won first for the third year in a row for 20.22 pounds with fish. They also were first in Big Bass at 11.03 pounds.
The team of Rusty and Randy won second in Big Bass. The team of Green and Green won second overall and third overall went to the team of Hester and Conrad.
In the golf tournament hosted at Indian Oaks Golf Course in Nocona, the team of Ricky and Justin Tompkins won first.
The 57th Jim Bowie Days runs June 17-24 with a theme of “Long Live Cowboys and Cowgirls.”
Arena action opened Monday with the 4D Open Barrels at 7:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena. Buckles go to the winners of 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D.
On Tuesday the two-day youth rodeo began at the rodeo arena. Tuesday night featured speed events and mutton bustin’ and Wednesday was going to feature roping events, mutton bustin’ and dummy roping. Events begin at 7 p.m. showcasing youngsters ages 4-19.
The rodeo opens Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. featuring all the traditional events along with an FFA calf scramble and children’s calf scramble Rodeo slack will follow the main performance. There was mutton bustin’ planned each night with the top three going for a final go for the top buckles on Saturday night at the rodeo.
Friday opens with the “42” Tournament at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the first domino flying at 9:30 a.m.
The Pioneer Reunion and Royalty Crown hosted by the Amity Club will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center.
LaAnna Wagonseller will be crowned Pioneer Queen with Duchesses Carol Hickman and Melba Weber. The public is invited to attend the reception that will introduce Miss Jim Bowie and Little Miss contestants and former pioneer court royalty.
Friday night’s rodeo opens with mutton bustin’ check-in and royalty introductions, followed by the rodeo. There will be a concert with Richard Beverage afterward from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for $5 in the community center.
Saturday opens with the Indian Artifact Show at the Bowie Community Center starting at 9 a.m. The grand marshal is Scott Weber, local sports radio personality. The rodeo parade is at 10:30 a.m. Entry forms were due by June 16 and available at jimbowiedays.org.
There is no fee to enter in one of four categories: Youth organization or sports team, civic organization or church, riding club and business. Horses, antique cars, trucks and tractors are all welcome. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and ride. Prizes will be awarded for winners in each category.
A hamburger feed will follow the parade at 11 a.m. at the community center.
A new event has been added this year, a cornhole tournament at 11:30 a.m. at the community center. It is hosted by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce.
The kid’s activities fill out much of the rest of Friday beginning with the Kiddie Pet Parade at noon in the Second Monday Pavilion at Pelham Park. Kids are invited to dress up their canine or pet and bring them to compete for most lovable, best groomed, most unusual and best dressed. It is open to kids under age 16 and all pets must be on a leash, carrier or crate.
Turtle racing and frog jumping begins at 1 p.m. in the pool pavilion area. Families can also enjoy a free swim in the city pool from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Turtle racing is open to those age five and under and six and up. There are prizes for prettiest and fastest turtle, plus longest jump and smallest frog in that contest. There is no cost to enter these events.
The final night of rodeo opens at 6:30 p.m. with mutton’s bustin for the top six from the prior two nights. Royalty will be presented at 7:30 p.m. including the crowning of the new Miss Jim Bowie and Little Miss. Meet those young ladies in the story page 1A of today’s Bowie News.
The final night of rodeo begins after the crowning with a concert by Tin Rivers for $10 at the community center from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
