Daniell picked to lead Bowie softball
Bowie’s new head softball coach will not be new to the district.
Heather Daniell takes over the lead for the program from the departing Jordon Roth.
Daniell has 16 years of coaching experience in volleyball, basketball, softball and track. While she was not on the softball coaching staff last year, she has been around the game for the last 20 or so years thanks to her family.
All three of her daughters she coached at one time or another and all went on to play college softball, including her youngest, Brecklyn, who describes her as one of the best coaches she has had.
“She is hard and expectant, but also willing to help and dedicated to her players,” Brecklyn said.
Last year Daniell was an assistant volleyball coach.
It was her willingness to offer her experience to younger coaches on staff that was one of the reasons athletic director Tyler Price wanted her for the softball coach.
“Just her knowledge of the game with her experience being around it, plus her relationships I’ve see her build this past year,” Price said. “She’s really good with the girls. She has good relationships with the coaches. Players want to play for her and coaches want to work with her.”
Before Bowie, she has spent time at Rio Vista, Floresville and La Vernia coaching at both the junior high and high school level.
She knows there is no quick turnaround for a Lady Rabbit program that last made the playoffs in 2019, especially with a team that will be replacing several graduating players at key positions.
“I want continued growth for the softball program,” Daniell said.
Bowie Rotary Club hosts golf tournament
The Bowie Rotary Club hosted its Happy Feet Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday.
With more than 50 players signed up, it led towards the goal of purchasing shoes for children in Bowie. Last year the club was able to purchase more than 200 pairs of shoes and with the money raised the club will be able to at least equal that amount if not surpass it.
The winners are listed below by the sponsor of the each competition.
Legend Bank Flight: 1st Ward Wallace, Blake Wallace, Nathan Wood; 2nd Cecil Bentley, C.J. Peterson, Jerry Cantwell; 3rd Terry Gunter, Todd McMurray, Cal Wells
Jacksboro National Bank Flight: 1st Josh Evans, Gary Evans, Todd Young; 2nd Robert K , Colby, Scottie P; 3rd Dewayne Hamilton, Truman Duke , Bruce Barber
Sanger Bank Flight: 1st Jeff Seigler, Brandon Byers, John Preswood; 2nd Rayce Cantwell, Tim Hamm; 3rd Alan Miller, Stetson Miller, Kylie Rose
Cantwell on to next phase
Kamryn Cantwell still gets people coming up to her and asking what she’s up to despite her living back in Bowie since last September.
That was when the 23-year-old was going back for her fifth year at Southeastern Oklahoma State University to play basketball. However, her plans soon changed.
“I was two weeks into practice and we had a 6 a.m. workout. We were probably two plays into pick-up and I tore my ACL,” Cantwell said. “I knew immediately that’s what I did because I already had suffered the injury. So immediately I was like, I already know what I just did.”
It was not the first time Cantwell had suffered an injury while in college. She dealt with a stress fracture in her hip that led to her missing the second half of her freshman season in college. Two years later a nagging hamstring injury kept her out of about half her junior season though she made it back for the big games in the conference tournament.
But this was a familiar injury she had back as a sophomore in high school, where she tore the same ACL that caused her to miss a year. Having previously suffered from the same injury, she knew what was ahead of her.
Theoretically, Cantwell could have used a medical redshirt to get another year of eligibility and would be getting ready to suit up for the Savage Storm one last time if she had been working towards that after getting surgery.
She was already working on borrowed time anyway.
COVID-19 had given her and all college athletes an extra year of eligibility and she was planning to use that time to work on a minor in psychology after already earning her four-year degree in health and human performance.
But she decided against it after thinking about it in the months that followed as she tried to figure out how she wanted to enter the next phase of her life.
“I had just turned 23 right when that happened, so I was like, you know what, I really don’t want to go back for a sixth year and be 24,” Cantwell said. “I’m good. I had a good four years. That’s what helped me decide because I had the best four years.”
Cantwell leaves Southeastern as one of only 14 players who scored more than 1,000 career points.
She started all 87 games she played for the Savage Storm at the demanding point guard position and averaged 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.
She was named first team all-conference her sophomore and junior year and was honorable mention her senior year.
In her sophomore year, she helped lead Southeastern to the Great American Conference tournament championship where she was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
The Savage Storm was invited to play in the NCAA DII tournament that year, but unfortunately COVID-19 shut it down before it could get started.
“That’s one of my proudest years because no one outside sees all the work we put in,” Cantwell said. “When you go to college, that’s what you want. You want to experience that. The awesome group I got to experience that with made it 10 times better. There’s nothing more fun than winning with people you truly enjoy.”
Catching up with Kleinhans
One of Nocona’s most accomplished athletes is excited to be returning home to Texas for college as she transfers to Texas Women’s University.
Kleinhans spent her first two years in college playing basketball at the University of Northern Colorado, a mid major division I school that is 719 miles from Nocona.
That distance was a major factor in making the choice to enter the transfer portal at the end of the college basketball season.
Kleinhans was originally signed to go to West Texas A&M, but when the coach who recruited her, Kristen Mattio, was hired at Northern Colorado Kleinhans decided to follow her despite knowing she would have to go several states farther north.
Her first year was spent glued to the bench for the first time in her life as she redshirted her freshman year to keep a season of eligibility. For someone who never missed any long chunk of playing time in high school with any major injury, it was the longest Kleinhans had spent waiting and watching.
“That was probably the toughest year mentally for me” Kleinhans said. “Especially because I wasn’t playing. I was practicing with them, but I couldn’t get that opportunity to play. I talked to the coaches about redshirting, but they didn’t want to rule me out in case someone got hurt, but thankfully no one did and I was able to keep my year of eligibility.”
It paid off this past season when she and several young players who had bonded off the court took major roles on the team despite their inexperience. Predictably the team had an up and down season with so many underclassmen contributing.
They went 8-5 in non-conference games, but only 5-13 in conference. In the Big Sky tournament the team won against Weber State before ending its season with a loss to Northern Arizona.
Kleinhans started all but one of the 31 games she played. Despite not handling the ball as much as she was used to, she still finished third on the team averaging 8.5 points, was second in rebounds averaging 4.7 and led the team with 3.2 assists. At the end of the season she was named to the Big Sky All-Academic Team.
Still, despite bonding with her teammates and thinking these were the girls she was going “to have in her wedding party one day,” the home sickness never went away.
“Two years up there I was just starting to get away from the home sickness, but we would have games and a lot of my teammates were Colorado natives so they would have their family come and it was just so hard for me to watch knowing, if I was somewhere in Texas, I’d have my whole fan base,” Kleinhans said.
She didn’t want to transfer since she was so close with her teammates, but knew the problem was not going away and she would regret it if she did it sometime in the future with less years left to play.
When looking to transfer, one option was already on her mind as she had been secretly keeping up with another program for several years.
Texas Women’s University had been her second choice during her recruitment, but she had never made an official visit.
With the Lady Pioneers not just being in Texas but close to home and the program coming off back-to-back 20 win seasons, the fit seemed perfect when they showed interest in her. She made it official on April 20.
“Averee knows how to win,” Coach Beth Jillson said. “She has a high basketball IQ, which allows her to have incredible vision on the court. Averee passes the ball at a high level, can shoot the three and will be an immediate threat on offense. We are excited to welcome her to the Pioneer family.”
The transfer means Kleinhans will be going from division I competition to division II, but besides teams lacking huge height in the post she does not think it will be much of a dip in competition.
“Some (Lone Star) conference teams probably could play tough with mid major division I schools like I was playing,” Kleinhans said. “I’m not counting anyone out. I was supposed to go division II, I just got that opportunity to go division I. So it’ll still be tough for sure. Girls probably won’t be as tall as like a Kansas State or Montana State or something like that, but will still be very competitive.”
