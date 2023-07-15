SPORTS
Cantwell on to next phase
Kamryn Cantwell still gets people coming up to her and asking what she’s up to despite her living back in Bowie since last September.
That was when the 23-year-old was going back for her fifth year at Southeastern Oklahoma State University to play basketball. However, her plans soon changed.
“I was two weeks into practice and we had a 6 a.m. workout. We were probably two plays into pick-up and I tore my ACL,” Cantwell said. “I knew immediately that’s what I did because I already had suffered the injury. So immediately I was like, I already know what I just did.”
It was not the first time Cantwell had suffered an injury while in college. She dealt with a stress fracture in her hip that led to her missing the second half of her freshman season in college. Two years later a nagging hamstring injury kept her out of about half her junior season though she made it back for the big games in the conference tournament.
But this was a familiar injury she had back as a sophomore in high school, where she tore the same ACL that caused her to miss a year. Having previously suffered from the same injury, she knew what was ahead of her.
Theoretically, Cantwell could have used a medical redshirt to get another year of eligibility and would be getting ready to suit up for the Savage Storm one last time if she had been working towards that after getting surgery.
She was already working on borrowed time anyway.
COVID-19 had given her and all college athletes an extra year of eligibility and she was planning to use that time to work on a minor in psychology after already earning her four-year degree in health and human performance.
But she decided against it after thinking about it in the months that followed as she tried to figure out how she wanted to enter the next phase of her life.
“I had just turned 23 right when that happened, so I was like, you know what, I really don’t want to go back for a sixth year and be 24,” Cantwell said. “I’m good. I had a good four years. That’s what helped me decide because I had the best four years.”
Cantwell leaves Southeastern as one of only 14 players who scored more than 1,000 career points.
She started all 87 games she played for the Savage Storm at the demanding point guard position and averaged 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.
She was named first team all-conference her sophomore and junior year and was honorable mention her senior year.
In her sophomore year, she helped lead Southeastern to the Great American Conference tournament championship where she was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
The Savage Storm was invited to play in the NCAA DII tournament that year, but unfortunately COVID-19 shut it down before it could get started.
“That’s one of my proudest years because no one outside sees all the work we put in,” Cantwell said. “When you go to college, that’s what you want. You want to experience that. The awesome group I got to experience that with made it 10 times better. There’s nothing more fun than winning with people you truly enjoy.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Catching up with Kleinhans
One of Nocona’s most accomplished athletes is excited to be returning home to Texas for college as she transfers to Texas Women’s University.
Kleinhans spent her first two years in college playing basketball at the University of Northern Colorado, a mid major division I school that is 719 miles from Nocona.
That distance was a major factor in making the choice to enter the transfer portal at the end of the college basketball season.
Kleinhans was originally signed to go to West Texas A&M, but when the coach who recruited her, Kristen Mattio, was hired at Northern Colorado Kleinhans decided to follow her despite knowing she would have to go several states farther north.
Her first year was spent glued to the bench for the first time in her life as she redshirted her freshman year to keep a season of eligibility. For someone who never missed any long chunk of playing time in high school with any major injury, it was the longest Kleinhans had spent waiting and watching.
“That was probably the toughest year mentally for me” Kleinhans said. “Especially because I wasn’t playing. I was practicing with them, but I couldn’t get that opportunity to play. I talked to the coaches about redshirting, but they didn’t want to rule me out in case someone got hurt, but thankfully no one did and I was able to keep my year of eligibility.”
It paid off this past season when she and several young players who had bonded off the court took major roles on the team despite their inexperience. Predictably the team had an up and down season with so many underclassmen contributing.
They went 8-5 in non-conference games, but only 5-13 in conference. In the Big Sky tournament the team won against Weber State before ending its season with a loss to Northern Arizona.
Kleinhans started all but one of the 31 games she played. Despite not handling the ball as much as she was used to, she still finished third on the team averaging 8.5 points, was second in rebounds averaging 4.7 and led the team with 3.2 assists. At the end of the season she was named to the Big Sky All-Academic Team.
Still, despite bonding with her teammates and thinking these were the girls she was going “to have in her wedding party one day,” the home sickness never went away.
“Two years up there I was just starting to get away from the home sickness, but we would have games and a lot of my teammates were Colorado natives so they would have their family come and it was just so hard for me to watch knowing, if I was somewhere in Texas, I’d have my whole fan base,” Kleinhans said.
She didn’t want to transfer since she was so close with her teammates, but knew the problem was not going away and she would regret it if she did it sometime in the future with less years left to play.
When looking to transfer, one option was already on her mind as she had been secretly keeping up with another program for several years.
Texas Women’s University had been her second choice during her recruitment, but she had never made an official visit.
With the Lady Pioneers not just being in Texas but close to home and the program coming off back-to-back 20 win seasons, the fit seemed perfect when they showed interest in her. She made it official on April 20.
“Averee knows how to win,” Coach Beth Jillson said. “She has a high basketball IQ, which allows her to have incredible vision on the court. Averee passes the ball at a high level, can shoot the three and will be an immediate threat on offense. We are excited to welcome her to the Pioneer family.”
The transfer means Kleinhans will be going from division I competition to division II, but besides teams lacking huge height in the post she does not think it will be much of a dip in competition.
“Some (Lone Star) conference teams probably could play tough with mid major division I schools like I was playing,” Kleinhans said. “I’m not counting anyone out. I was supposed to go division II, I just got that opportunity to go division I. So it’ll still be tough for sure. Girls probably won’t be as tall as like a Kansas State or Montana State or something like that, but will still be very competitive.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Firecracker 5K starts holiday celebration
The July 4th celebrations started early in the morning in Saint Jo as the Firecracker 5K ran through town.
Organized by Howard Davies 17 years ago, the fun run had 136 runners finish all five kilometers to start their independence day off right so they could eat guilt-free for the rest of the day.
The top male runner was 17-year-old Pablo Melguizo who finished with a time of 18:34. The top female runner was 34-year-old Sarah Raney who finished with a time of 21:39.
The top runners in the 9-and-under was E. Thomas for girls and I. Miller for boys. The top runners in the 10-14 class were Sydney and Dalton Miller.
In the 15-19 class, Collin Thomas and Linzie Priddy won the male and female divisions. The 20-29 class top runners included Kaitlin and John Paul Hesse.
The 30-39 class top runners included Genevieve Hampton and Levi Gibbs. The 40-49 top runners were Lauren Miller and Scott Holloway.
The 50-59 classes were won by Diane Sicking and Johnny Parker. The 60-69 division top runners were Laurie Underwood and Davis Duggins. The 70 and over classes saw Donna Sickles win the female class and Donald Wiese win the male class.
To see the times for all of the runners by age divisions and the overall place they finished, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Healer hired as new athletic director at Gold-Burg
Gold-Burg High School has found its new athletic director/boy’s coach as it officially announced Christian Healer at its school board meeting.
Healer comes to Gold-Burg after one year at Northwest High School and will be his first head coaching job.
Healer graduated from Northwest in 2019 where he was a varsity athlete in football, basketball, baseball. He went on to play baseball at Bethany College in Kansas where he broke the school record for stolen bases in his career and got his degree.
Healer said he initially was only applying for the open boy’s basketball position, but was then offered the athletic director and football coach job as well so he took the opportunity.
After a lifetime of playing sports, he wanted to give back to the next generation like his coaches did for him.
“Bill Poe and Weston Franco were my coaches and mentors at Northwest,” Healer said. “I played sports my whole life and always knew I wanted to be a coach and teacher.”
What he lacks in coaching experience, Healer hopes to make up with his enthusiasm and relatability along with playing experience at both a 5A classification and college.
“Coming from a bigger school, being around better athletes than me, some that went division I and some that went pro, just growing up in that atmosphere made me better,” Healer said. “I hope I can bring that from a big town to a small town to hopefully help make a really good program for all of the sports.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS6 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS8 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car