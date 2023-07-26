EDIBLES
Elevate summer entertaining with an enjoyable crunch
(Family Features) As families and friends gather on patios and decks to enjoy the warmth of summer and meals fresh off the grill, many are searching for that perfect ingredient that can complement salads, appetizers, main courses, desserts and more.
This year, you can turn to pecans to elevate meals and give your guests something to rave about. Iconic for their flavor versatility – shining in a wide range of profiles from sweet and spicy to salty, smoky and savory – they’re a tasty addition for favorite summertime recipes.
From an enjoyable crunch to comforting creaminess and a satisfying chew, pecans deliver a perfect bite and texture. These Grilled Pork Chops with Peach Pecan Salsa, for example, are loaded with fresh flavors for an easy, nutritious warm-weather meal.
Taste is just the beginning – pecans also pack a nutritious punch with a unique mix of health-promoting nutrients and bioactive compounds. Known for their rich, buttery consistency and naturally sweet taste, pecans have a longstanding tradition as a nut topping. They’re sprinkled atop this Spiced Pecan Grilled Peach Salad with Goat Cheese for a refreshing seasonal salad with a nutty crunch.
To find more recipes that take summer entertaining to the next level, visit EatPecans.com.
Grilled Pork Chops with Peach Pecan Salsa
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
- 4 boneless pork loin chops (each 1-inch thick)
- 3/4 teaspoon, plus 1/8 teaspoon, kosher salt, divided
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 medium peaches, diced
- 2/3 cup raw pecan pieces
- 2 tablespoons red onion, diced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 teaspoon minced jalapeno pepper
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- Season pork chops with 3/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper, to taste.
- Heat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.
- Grill pork chops until browned, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook 5-6 minutes until food thermometer inserted in center registers 135 F.
- Transfer to plate and rest at least 5 minutes until internal temperature rises to 145-160 F.
- Gently stir peaches, pecans, onion, basil, jalapeno, lime juice and remaining salt.
- Add salsa on top of each pork chop with remaining salsa on side.
Spiced Pecan Grilled Peach Salad with Goat Cheese
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Servings: 4
Spiced Pecans:
- 1 large egg white
- 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups pecan halves
Salad:
- 1/4 cup, plus 2 teaspoons, extra-virgin olive oil or pecan oil, divided
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- pepper, to taste
- 2 large peaches, halved and pits removed
- 6 cups mixed baby greens (such as arugula, spring mix and spinach)
- 4 ounces soft goat cheese
- To make spiced pecans: Preheat oven to 275 F. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- In medium bowl, whisk egg white, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and salt until well combined. Fold in pecans and mix until evenly coated in mixture. Spread in single layer on prepared baking sheet.
- Bake 45-50 minutes, stirring occasionally until pecans are fragrant and golden brown. Allow to cool completely.
- To make salad: Heat grill to medium-high heat.
- In small bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.
- Brush cut sides of peach halves with remaining olive oil and grill until grill lines appear and peaches become tender, 3-5 minutes. Remove peaches and cut into slices.
- Divide greens among four plates. Top with grilled peach slices and goat cheese. Divide 1 cup spiced pecans evenly among salads and reserve remaining cup for snacking. Drizzle each salad with vinaigrette.
Family fun with a pop: Kid-friendly snacks, treats perfect for sharing
(Family Features) When hunger strikes and family fun calls for a snack to keep the excitement going, take your kiddos to the kitchen to whip up a tasty treat for all to enjoy. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or watching favorite movies, turn to an ingredient like popcorn that encourages creativity. Plus, it’s a delicious way for adults to turn back the clock and recreate childhood memories while making new ones with the family.
Consider these popcorn-inspired snacks to serve during your next adventure:
- Take yourself back in time to your own childhood with a classic pairing that never goes out of style: Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn. This version offers a fun way to jazz up popcorn for kids and adults alike with a sprinkling of strawberries and dried cranberries on top for added nutrition.
- When it’s time for a little fun in the sun or a trip to the park, sweeten up the celebration with this Graham Cracker Picnic Mix that’s a flavorful, kid-favorite combination of popcorn, bear-shaped graham crackers, marshmallows, fudge-covered pretzels and miniature cookies.
- Pizza is hard to beat as a snacking solution the whole family can enjoy, and this Grab and Go Pizza Popcorn is no exception. Ready in just minutes by mixing popcorn, Parmesan cheese and seasonings, little ones can help prepare a batch quickly before heading out the door.
- Colorful and fun, these Minty Green Popcorn Clusters are simple to make and a perfect treat to share. Just melt together marshmallows, butter, salt, green food coloring and peppermint extract before tossing with popcorn and green candy-coated chocolates.
To find more family-friendly snack time favorites, visit Popcorn.org.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn
Servings: 4-6
- 8 cups popcorn
- 2 tablespoons raspberry jam
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
- 3 tablespoons smooth natural peanut butter
- 1/4 cup freeze-dried strawberries
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- In large bowl, stir popcorn and jam until evenly coated. Transfer to parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
- In small heatproof bowl over small saucepan of barely simmering water, add white chocolate chips and peanut butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3-5 minutes, or until smooth and melted.
- Drizzle peanut butter mixture over popcorn mixture. Sprinkle with strawberries and cranberries.
- Refrigerate 10 minutes, or until peanut butter mixture is set; break into pieces to serve. Store in airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week.
Graham Cracker Picnic Mix
Yield: About 12 cups
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 5-6 drops pink neon liquid food color or desired color
- 1/2 cup unpopped popcorn kernels
- 1 package mini pastel marshmallows
- 1 cup bear-shaped graham crackers
- 1 package white fudge-covered pretzels
- 1 cup mini cookies
- In large pot over medium heat, stir oil, sugar and food coloring.
- Stir in popcorn kernels; cover. Cook until popcorn begins to pop. Shake pot over heat until popping slows.
- Remove pan from heat and pour popcorn into large bowl.
- Add marshmallows, graham crackers, pretzels and cookies then toss lightly.
Grab and Go Pizza Popcorn
Yield: 6 quarts
- 6 quarts popped popcorn
- olive oil cooking spray
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons garlic salt
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- Place popcorn in large, sealable plastic container or 2 1/2-gallon plastic sealable bag.
- Spray popcorn lightly with cooking spray.
- Sprinkle cheese, garlic salt, paprika and Italian seasoning over popcorn and shake to distribute evenly.
- To serve, scoop popcorn into reusable plastic cups.
Minty Green Popcorn Clusters
Yield: 32 clusters
- 12 cups unsalted, unbuttered, popped popcorn
- 4 cups mini marshmallows
- 2 tablespoons butter or light olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon green food coloring
- 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 1 cup green candy-coated chocolate candies
- Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.
- In saucepan over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract.
- Toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; cool 2-3 minutes, or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies.
- Shape 3 tablespoons of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture. Place on wax paper-lined baking sheet; cool completely.
SOURCE:
Popcorn Board
Turn to whole grains for a nutritional boost
(Family Features) Nutritious eating, including smarter snacking, is an important way to protect your heart and maintain overall health and wellness. While many people understand the basics of healthy eating – avoiding too many sugary treats, for example – some are confused about important food categories that can impact nutrition.
According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association, U.S. adults are least knowledgeable about refined vs. whole grains compared to other food categories like fruits, vegetables and proteins. Whole grains are, in fact, a key feature of the Association’s recommendations for a heart-healthy diet.
There are two types of grain products: whole grains, which contain the entire grain, and refined grains, which have been milled into a finer texture like flour or meal. Most adults, according to the survey, are able to distinguish whole vs. refined grains. However, there are a few misperceptions.
Most incorrectly believe multi-grain bread is a whole grain. Additionally, only 17% believe sorghum is an example of a whole grain when it is, in fact, a whole grain option. Whole grains like sorghum, oatmeal and brown rice are rich sources of dietary fiber, may improve blood cholesterol levels and provide nutrients that help the body form new cells, regulate the thyroid and maintain a healthy immune system.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/SLGiwD1v1Wk
These sweet, chewy Date Nut Granola Bars from the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative, supported by the Sorghum Checkoff, are a perfect go-to snack for enjoying throughout the week. Popped sorghum adds a surprise ingredient for crunchy texture while dry-roasted oats and nuts provide a delicious, toasted flavor.
To discover more whole-grain recipes that can support a healthy heart, visit Heart.org/healthyforgood.
Date Nut Granola Bars
Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association and Sorghum Checkoff
Servings: 12 (1 bar per serving)
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1/4 cup almond slices or whole almonds, coarsely chopped
- 1/4 cup shelled pistachios, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup pitted dates
- 1/2 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup uncooked whole-grain sorghum
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup low-sodium peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Line bottom and sides of 8-inch square baking pan with plastic wrap or parchment paper. Lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- On large baking sheet, spread oats, almonds and pistachios in single layer. Bake 10-15 minutes, or until lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Let cool slightly.
- In food processor or blender, process dates and cranberries 1-1 1/2 minutes, or until chopped and clumpy. Transfer to large bowl.
- Put 2 tablespoons sorghum in silicone microwaveable bowl or clean, brown paper bag. If using microwaveable bowl, cover with lid. If using paper bag, roll shut and place on microwavable dinner plate with fold facing down. Microwave on high 2 minutes, or until there are more than 10 seconds between pops. Repeat with remaining sorghum, microwaving 1 1/2 minutes, or until more than 10 seconds between pops.
- Stir popped sorghum, oats, almonds and pistachios into date mixture.
- In small saucepan over low heat, heat honey and peanut butter 5 minutes, or until peanut butter is smooth and mixture is warmed, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla and salt.
- Pour peanut butter mixture over date mixture, stirring to break into small clumps. Transfer half to baking pan. Using bottom of drinking glass or fingers lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, press down firmly to flatten and pack tightly so clumps adhere to each other. Repeat with remaining half. Freeze, covered, about 1 hour, to firm.
- Place cutting board over pan. Turn pan over. Discard plastic wrap. Using knife, cut into 12 bars. Refrigerate leftovers in airtight container up to 1 week.
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
Summer of Caesar: Celebrate the season with salad charcuterie board
(Family Features) Summer celebrations come in many forms – backyard games, fun at the pool, time with family – but perhaps a favorite is enjoying fresh, delicious foods that are easy to prepare. Put a twist on the classic Caesar salad this summer with crunchy textures and energizing flavors to keep the excitement rolling all season long.
Capitalize on a food trend that’s all the rage with this easy-to-assemble Chicken Caesar Salad Charcuterie Board for a unique way to share a meal. Sliced chicken provides that familiar taste of grilled summer fare combined with hard-cooked eggs, fruits, veggies, cheese and crostini.
At the heart of the dish is the Fresh Express Twisted Lemon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit, which provides a spin on traditional Caesar flavor by adding in bright notes of lemon. The kit features crisp iceberg lettuce, colorful and sweet dried cherries, crunchy Parmesan cheese crisps and lemon white wine Caesar dressing to bring a little sunshine to each bite.
A convenient, ideal bed for this salad charcuterie board, the kits can also be enjoyed as an easy summer salad on their own and are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery stores.
Visit FreshExpress.com for more mealtime inspiration and to find salad kits near you.
Chicken Caesar Salad Charcuterie Board
Prep time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
- 3 packages (9.1 ounces each) Fresh Express Twisted Lemon Caesar Chopped Salad Kits
- 2 pounds sliced grilled chicken
- 16 slices crostini
- 1 cup chopped hard-cooked eggs
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- 1 cup chopped red onion
- 1 cup chopped apple
- 1 cup chopped tomato
- 1 cup shaved Romano cheese
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup golden raisins
- 1 lemon, sliced
- Place lettuce from salad kits in large bowl; place in center of large round cutting board or platter.
- Arrange sliced chicken and crostini around bowl of lettuce.
- Place salad dressings and toppings from salad kits in individual small bowls. Place eggs, celery, cucumber, red onion, apple, tomato, Romano cheese, pecans, raisins and lemon slices in individual small bowls.
- Arrange bowls in circle around lettuce, chicken and crostini.
SOURCE:
Fresh Express
