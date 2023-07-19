EDIBLES
Family fun with a pop: Kid-friendly snacks, treats perfect for sharing
(Family Features) When hunger strikes and family fun calls for a snack to keep the excitement going, take your kiddos to the kitchen to whip up a tasty treat for all to enjoy. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or watching favorite movies, turn to an ingredient like popcorn that encourages creativity. Plus, it’s a delicious way for adults to turn back the clock and recreate childhood memories while making new ones with the family.
Consider these popcorn-inspired snacks to serve during your next adventure:
- Take yourself back in time to your own childhood with a classic pairing that never goes out of style: Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn. This version offers a fun way to jazz up popcorn for kids and adults alike with a sprinkling of strawberries and dried cranberries on top for added nutrition.
- When it’s time for a little fun in the sun or a trip to the park, sweeten up the celebration with this Graham Cracker Picnic Mix that’s a flavorful, kid-favorite combination of popcorn, bear-shaped graham crackers, marshmallows, fudge-covered pretzels and miniature cookies.
- Pizza is hard to beat as a snacking solution the whole family can enjoy, and this Grab and Go Pizza Popcorn is no exception. Ready in just minutes by mixing popcorn, Parmesan cheese and seasonings, little ones can help prepare a batch quickly before heading out the door.
- Colorful and fun, these Minty Green Popcorn Clusters are simple to make and a perfect treat to share. Just melt together marshmallows, butter, salt, green food coloring and peppermint extract before tossing with popcorn and green candy-coated chocolates.
To find more family-friendly snack time favorites, visit Popcorn.org.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn
Servings: 4-6
- 8 cups popcorn
- 2 tablespoons raspberry jam
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
- 3 tablespoons smooth natural peanut butter
- 1/4 cup freeze-dried strawberries
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- In large bowl, stir popcorn and jam until evenly coated. Transfer to parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
- In small heatproof bowl over small saucepan of barely simmering water, add white chocolate chips and peanut butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3-5 minutes, or until smooth and melted.
- Drizzle peanut butter mixture over popcorn mixture. Sprinkle with strawberries and cranberries.
- Refrigerate 10 minutes, or until peanut butter mixture is set; break into pieces to serve. Store in airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week.
Graham Cracker Picnic Mix
Yield: About 12 cups
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 5-6 drops pink neon liquid food color or desired color
- 1/2 cup unpopped popcorn kernels
- 1 package mini pastel marshmallows
- 1 cup bear-shaped graham crackers
- 1 package white fudge-covered pretzels
- 1 cup mini cookies
- In large pot over medium heat, stir oil, sugar and food coloring.
- Stir in popcorn kernels; cover. Cook until popcorn begins to pop. Shake pot over heat until popping slows.
- Remove pan from heat and pour popcorn into large bowl.
- Add marshmallows, graham crackers, pretzels and cookies then toss lightly.
Grab and Go Pizza Popcorn
Yield: 6 quarts
- 6 quarts popped popcorn
- olive oil cooking spray
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons garlic salt
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- Place popcorn in large, sealable plastic container or 2 1/2-gallon plastic sealable bag.
- Spray popcorn lightly with cooking spray.
- Sprinkle cheese, garlic salt, paprika and Italian seasoning over popcorn and shake to distribute evenly.
- To serve, scoop popcorn into reusable plastic cups.
Minty Green Popcorn Clusters
Yield: 32 clusters
- 12 cups unsalted, unbuttered, popped popcorn
- 4 cups mini marshmallows
- 2 tablespoons butter or light olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon green food coloring
- 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 1 cup green candy-coated chocolate candies
- Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.
- In saucepan over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract.
- Toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; cool 2-3 minutes, or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies.
- Shape 3 tablespoons of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture. Place on wax paper-lined baking sheet; cool completely.
SOURCE:
Popcorn Board
EDIBLES
Turn to whole grains for a nutritional boost
(Family Features) Nutritious eating, including smarter snacking, is an important way to protect your heart and maintain overall health and wellness. While many people understand the basics of healthy eating – avoiding too many sugary treats, for example – some are confused about important food categories that can impact nutrition.
According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association, U.S. adults are least knowledgeable about refined vs. whole grains compared to other food categories like fruits, vegetables and proteins. Whole grains are, in fact, a key feature of the Association’s recommendations for a heart-healthy diet.
There are two types of grain products: whole grains, which contain the entire grain, and refined grains, which have been milled into a finer texture like flour or meal. Most adults, according to the survey, are able to distinguish whole vs. refined grains. However, there are a few misperceptions.
Most incorrectly believe multi-grain bread is a whole grain. Additionally, only 17% believe sorghum is an example of a whole grain when it is, in fact, a whole grain option. Whole grains like sorghum, oatmeal and brown rice are rich sources of dietary fiber, may improve blood cholesterol levels and provide nutrients that help the body form new cells, regulate the thyroid and maintain a healthy immune system.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/SLGiwD1v1Wk
These sweet, chewy Date Nut Granola Bars from the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative, supported by the Sorghum Checkoff, are a perfect go-to snack for enjoying throughout the week. Popped sorghum adds a surprise ingredient for crunchy texture while dry-roasted oats and nuts provide a delicious, toasted flavor.
To discover more whole-grain recipes that can support a healthy heart, visit Heart.org/healthyforgood.
Date Nut Granola Bars
Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association and Sorghum Checkoff
Servings: 12 (1 bar per serving)
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1/4 cup almond slices or whole almonds, coarsely chopped
- 1/4 cup shelled pistachios, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup pitted dates
- 1/2 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup uncooked whole-grain sorghum
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup low-sodium peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Line bottom and sides of 8-inch square baking pan with plastic wrap or parchment paper. Lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- On large baking sheet, spread oats, almonds and pistachios in single layer. Bake 10-15 minutes, or until lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Let cool slightly.
- In food processor or blender, process dates and cranberries 1-1 1/2 minutes, or until chopped and clumpy. Transfer to large bowl.
- Put 2 tablespoons sorghum in silicone microwaveable bowl or clean, brown paper bag. If using microwaveable bowl, cover with lid. If using paper bag, roll shut and place on microwavable dinner plate with fold facing down. Microwave on high 2 minutes, or until there are more than 10 seconds between pops. Repeat with remaining sorghum, microwaving 1 1/2 minutes, or until more than 10 seconds between pops.
- Stir popped sorghum, oats, almonds and pistachios into date mixture.
- In small saucepan over low heat, heat honey and peanut butter 5 minutes, or until peanut butter is smooth and mixture is warmed, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla and salt.
- Pour peanut butter mixture over date mixture, stirring to break into small clumps. Transfer half to baking pan. Using bottom of drinking glass or fingers lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, press down firmly to flatten and pack tightly so clumps adhere to each other. Repeat with remaining half. Freeze, covered, about 1 hour, to firm.
- Place cutting board over pan. Turn pan over. Discard plastic wrap. Using knife, cut into 12 bars. Refrigerate leftovers in airtight container up to 1 week.
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
EDIBLES
Summer of Caesar: Celebrate the season with salad charcuterie board
(Family Features) Summer celebrations come in many forms – backyard games, fun at the pool, time with family – but perhaps a favorite is enjoying fresh, delicious foods that are easy to prepare. Put a twist on the classic Caesar salad this summer with crunchy textures and energizing flavors to keep the excitement rolling all season long.
Capitalize on a food trend that’s all the rage with this easy-to-assemble Chicken Caesar Salad Charcuterie Board for a unique way to share a meal. Sliced chicken provides that familiar taste of grilled summer fare combined with hard-cooked eggs, fruits, veggies, cheese and crostini.
At the heart of the dish is the Fresh Express Twisted Lemon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit, which provides a spin on traditional Caesar flavor by adding in bright notes of lemon. The kit features crisp iceberg lettuce, colorful and sweet dried cherries, crunchy Parmesan cheese crisps and lemon white wine Caesar dressing to bring a little sunshine to each bite.
A convenient, ideal bed for this salad charcuterie board, the kits can also be enjoyed as an easy summer salad on their own and are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery stores.
Visit FreshExpress.com for more mealtime inspiration and to find salad kits near you.
Chicken Caesar Salad Charcuterie Board
Prep time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
- 3 packages (9.1 ounces each) Fresh Express Twisted Lemon Caesar Chopped Salad Kits
- 2 pounds sliced grilled chicken
- 16 slices crostini
- 1 cup chopped hard-cooked eggs
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- 1 cup chopped red onion
- 1 cup chopped apple
- 1 cup chopped tomato
- 1 cup shaved Romano cheese
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup golden raisins
- 1 lemon, sliced
- Place lettuce from salad kits in large bowl; place in center of large round cutting board or platter.
- Arrange sliced chicken and crostini around bowl of lettuce.
- Place salad dressings and toppings from salad kits in individual small bowls. Place eggs, celery, cucumber, red onion, apple, tomato, Romano cheese, pecans, raisins and lemon slices in individual small bowls.
- Arrange bowls in circle around lettuce, chicken and crostini.
SOURCE:
Fresh Express
EDIBLES
New ways to savor fresh-grilled summer seafood
(Family Features) Keep the grill cooking all summer long with a family favorite, seafood, and satisfy taste buds with fresh flavors hot off the grates. While some people assume seafood is challenging to cook, it can actually be an easy meal for home chefs of all skill levels.
To ensure your cookout is an unrivaled success, start with seafood that brings superior taste to the table. From crustaceans to a wide selection of unique-tasting oysters and sea scallops, mussels and clams, Maine Seafood offers something for all seafood lovers.
With a coastline that stretches 3,478 miles along the cold, clean North Atlantic, the state is home to a diversity of both wild-caught and farmed species.
Get inspired by these Maine Seafood grilling tips, sure to elevate your at-home seafood experience with the state’s superior taste and quality:
Littleneck Clams
Heat grill to medium-high heat then place littleneck clams directly on grill grates or in a single layer on a large baking pan. After 5-7 minutes on the grill, clams will begin to open. Without spilling juice, carefully place clams on a serving platter. Serve with melted butter or in pasta. Discard clams that don’t open.
Oysters
Place oysters cupped sides down directly on grill heated to medium-high. Cover the grill and cook until oysters open and meat is opaque and cooked through, about 5 minutes for smaller oysters and 8-10 minutes for larger ones. Place on a serving platter, remove top shells and run a sharp knife along insides of bottom shells to detach oysters. Top with garlic butter and serve with lemon.
Salmon
Heat grill to medium-high heat. Pat salmon dry; brush with olive oil and top with seasonings. Place salmon skin side down on grill grates and cook 6-8 minutes, or until meat turns opaque. You can also try a grill-safe cedar plank to infuse added flavor.
Haddock
Heat grill to medium-high heat. Pat haddock – flaky white fish that’s sweet and delicate – dry and brush with olive oil. Wrap fillets in aluminum foil with herbs and seasonings; completely seal with seam sides facing upward. Grill 8-10 minutes, or until meat turns opaque.
Lobster Tail
For a delicious twist this summer, enjoy these tender, tasty Grilled Lobster Tacos with vinegar slaw and cilantro lime crema.
For easy, delicious recipe inspiration and to order seafood straight to your door, visit SeafoodfromMaine.com.
Grilled Maine Lobster Tacos
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
Vinegar Slaw:
- 2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon celery seeds
- 2/3 cup white sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 small head green cabbage, shredded or cut thinly (approximately 8 cups)
Cilantro Lime Crema:
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 4 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1 lime, zest only, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- kosher salt, plus additional to taste, divided
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Lobster Tacos:
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 large (4-6 ounces each) Maine Lobster tails, defrosted
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 8 small flour tortillas
- pico de gallo
- 1 lime, cut into wedges for serving
- To make vinegar slaw: In small saucepan over medium heat, heat apple cider vinegar, celery seeds, sugar and water; stir until sugar dissolves. In large bowl, pour mixture over cabbage; cover and refrigerate.
- To make cilantro lime crema: In blender, blend sour cream, cilantro, mayonnaise, lime juice, lime zest and garlic. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; refrigerate.
- To make lobster tacos: Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Brush grill grates with oil to prevent sticking. Using kitchen shears, cut lobster shells in half lengthwise. Place skewer through meat to prevent curling during cooking.
- Brush lobster meat with melted butter and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill lobster tails meat side down 5 minutes then flip.
- Brush meat again with butter and cook 5 minutes, or until opaque throughout. Cook to 140 F internal temperature.
- Remove meat from shells and cut into bite-sized chunks or leave whole, if desired.
- Place tortillas on grill 30-60 seconds per side, or until warmed and slightly brown.
- Add drained slaw to tortillas. Top with lobster meat, pico de gallo and cilantro sauce. Serve with lime wedges.
SOURCE:
Maine Seafood
