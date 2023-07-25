OBITUARIES
Hulen Augusta Scott
August 25, 1932 – July 23, 2023
MONTAGUE – Hulen Augusta Scott passed away on July 23, 2023 in Denton after a long 90 years.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on July 27 at the Bowie First Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Martinez officiating. Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague.
Hulen Augusta Scott was born Aug. 25, 1932 to Lester August Scott and Mary Branyan in the Fish Creek Community of Cooke County. Hulen graduated from Era High School and continued his education at North Texas State College earning a business degree. Hulen was a corporal in the army, spending time as the assistant to the chaplain at the Yuma Proving Ground in Yuma, AZ.
On Feb. 26, 1956 he married Nannetta Scott in Nocona. They were married for 58 years. Together they settled in Coppell, TX and had two children, Deborah and Derwood. While in Coppell they owned a couple of small-town grocery stores. Hulen also was the thirdmayor of Coppell from 1971-1977. After retiring from United American Insurance in 1997, Hulen and Nan moved to Montague County. Together they enjoyed attending the Bowie Methodist Church, participating in the church activities, raising cows and growing fruit trees, specifically plums.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nannetta; three brothers and three sisters.
Hulen is survived by his daughter, Deborah Peters; son, Derwood and wife Stephanie Scott; five granddaughters, Heather Peters, Kristen Peters, Madison Peters, Amanda Scott and Rebecca Scott; three great-granddaughters, Halee Hicks, Hannah Hicks and Harlie Hicks; brother, Archie Scott; sister, Eva Kellogg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Journie Rakae Fletcher
September 21, 1999 – July 7, 2023
NOCONA – Journie Rakae Fletcher, 23, died on July 7, 2023 in Montague County.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1999 in Nocona to Samuel R. Fletcher Jr. and Angela Ethier Fletcher. She never knew a stranger and was well loved by the community of Nocona. She worked for Premier Company which she remodeled the interior of stores for and loved what she did.
She is survived by her parents, Sam Fletcher, Elephant Butte, N.M. and Angela Fletcher, Ardmore, OK; grandparents, Lafonda Ethier, Nocona and Sam and Martha Fletcher, Williamsburg, N.M; sister, Jenna Nichole Fletcher, Ardmore, OK and brother, Jaedyn Hendrix Fletcher, Ardmore, OK.
Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter in Nocona.
Leslie Howard Gholson
March 1, 1957 – July 23, 2023
BOWIE – Leslie Howard Gholson, 66, died on July 23, 2023 in Plano.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 27 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 28 at the White Family Funeral Home with Mickey Terry officiating. Burial will follow at Spanish Fort Cemetery.
He was born on March 1, 1957 in Lawton, OK to Leroy and Murl (Chafin) Gholson. On Sept. 3, 1993 he married Francis Goolsby in Bowie. He worked as an independent truck driver and heavy equipment operator for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Francis Gholson, Bowie; daughter, Kristen Williams, Haslet; stepsons, Cory Meyers, Bowie and Brad Meyers, Bowie; three grandchildren; brother, Tracy Gibbs, Graham and sister, Doylene Jones, Wichita Falls.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Kathy Leonea Dauenhauer
July 31, 1959 – July 22, 2023
NEWPORT – Kathy Leonea (Burk) Dauenhauer, 63, died on July 22, 2023.
A celebration of life will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 28 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
She was born July 31, 1959 in Nocona to Wanda Duncan Burk and Thomas Burk. She worked for many years at the Nocona Boot Company and helped others as a healthcare provider.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Dauenhauer; son, Jackie Sizemore; brother, Tommy Burk and one niece.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Walker, Ardmore, OK and Willie Aletha Patranella, Ardmore, OK; brother, Joe Burk, Bowie; one sister-in-law; four grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
