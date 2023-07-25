Journie Rakae Fletcher

August 25, 1932 – July 23, 2023

MONTAGUE – Hulen Augusta Scott passed away on July 23, 2023 in Denton after a long 90 years.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on July 27 at the Bowie First Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Martinez officiating. Burial will follow at Montague Cemetery in Montague.

Hulen Augusta Scott was born Aug. 25, 1932 to Lester August Scott and Mary Branyan in the Fish Creek Community of Cooke County. Hulen graduated from Era High School and continued his education at North Texas State College earning a business degree. Hulen was a corporal in the army, spending time as the assistant to the chaplain at the Yuma Proving Ground in Yuma, AZ.

On Feb. 26, 1956 he married Nannetta Scott in Nocona. They were married for 58 years. Together they settled in Coppell, TX and had two children, Deborah and Derwood. While in Coppell they owned a couple of small-town grocery stores. Hulen also was the thirdmayor of Coppell from 1971-1977. After retiring from United American Insurance in 1997, Hulen and Nan moved to Montague County. Together they enjoyed attending the Bowie Methodist Church, participating in the church activities, raising cows and growing fruit trees, specifically plums.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nannetta; three brothers and three sisters.

Hulen is survived by his daughter, Deborah Peters; son, Derwood and wife Stephanie Scott; five granddaughters, Heather Peters, Kristen Peters, Madison Peters, Amanda Scott and Rebecca Scott; three great-granddaughters, Halee Hicks, Hannah Hicks and Harlie Hicks; brother, Archie Scott; sister, Eva Kellogg and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

