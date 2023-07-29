COUNTY LIFE
School Meet the Teacher events readied for next week
Almost all Montague County schools are a week out from the new school year beginning and this week the busy schedule of Meet the Teacher begins.
Four of the seven schools in the county start the year on Aug. 7, one on Aug. 8, one on Aug. 9 and one on Aug. 16. Bellevue also starts on Aug. 16.
Bowie Independent School District starts on Aug. 7, along with Gold-Burg, Nocona and Prairie Valley. Forestburg starts Aug. 8 and Montague on Aug. 9.
BISD will host Meet the Teacher nights on Aug. 3 with the elementary and intermediate schools from 5-6:30 p.m. and junior high and high schools 7-7:30 p.m. Registration must be complete to receive a schedule. Help with the online process and computer access will be available.
A Back 2 School Bash is planned from 9-11 a.m. on July 29 at the high school cafeteria. Students can come get schools supplies, free haircuts and learn about local organization and resources.
Forestburg Meet the Teacher is 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 3. Families can bring their school supplies and meet the staff. Meet the Longhorns will be the same night at 7 p.m. in the gym where all the athletes will be introduced for fall sports.
Gold-Burg School has Meet the Teacher from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 3. Meet the Bears will follow around 7:15 p.m.
Montague School will have Meet the Teacher from 5:30-7 p.m. on Aug. 7. Students can drop off supplies, decorate their lockers and tour the schools. Schedules for fourth-eighth graders will be in their labeled lockers.
Nocona Elementary School Meet the Teacher will be 4-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. Bring your school supplies and meet the staff. Nocona Middle School’s event will be 4:30-6 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Meet the Indians will be at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Jack Crain Stadium.
Prairie Valley Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 3. There will be a pep rally to kick off the new year at 5:30 p.m. in the gym.
Families can visit teachers and tour the school until 7 p.m. The Title 1 meeting and program’s information will be presented.
There also will be a parent meeting and pancake supper for the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the cafeteria. All junior and senior high school athletes and their parents, plus siblings are invited to attend.
Saint Jo will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 14. For the elementary it will be 5:30-6:15 p.m., and for junior and high schools at 5-5:45 p.m. A Title 1 meeting will follow.
Bellevue School opens the school year on Aug. 16 with Meet the Teacher at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.
A Back to School Bash was planned from 2-5 p.m. on July 30 at Bellevue Methodist Church. Free schools supplies will be offered along with a hot dog meal, bounces house and face painting.
District Clerk’s office at courthouse closing this week for training, new software
The 97th District Clerk’s office in Montague will be closed July 31-Aug. 4 for training and new software implementation.
Clerk Robin Woods said this changeover is part of a statewide effort to expedite filing of court documents and pave the way for future online access of public records.
Ceil Stanford works to build ‘inner champions;’ earns international recognition
By BARBARA GREEN
For more than 20 years, the Advanced Coaching and Leadership Center north of Saint Jo has been helping individuals and families, along with some of the top business people in the world with improving their lives.
Rural Montague County may seem like an unexpected location for such a facility, but that rural setting also may be part of the draw as well as the well-trained staff who can assist with developing your own “inner champion.”
Owner Ceil Stanford, age 64, found this career later in life after establishing herself in a career, a marriage and raising a family. She has come a long way from what she calls an “epiphany” just before she turned 40 realizing she was unhappy with herself and did not know how to have a happy relationship.
That change in life and career has been successful both personally and professionally as she was named Global Woman of the Year. The award was presented at the Global Woman Summit Gala last summer in London.
She was shocked at being nominated and had not planned on attending until friends from all over the world encouraged her to attend. Stanford began to wonder if she could really win this honor, and one week out she purchased the airline ticket and traveled with two friends to England.
“This is the first award I have ever won in my life, I was so grateful to be named along with the other nominees. I am so grateful and hope this award helps me reach more people,” said Stanford.
The Saint Jo leadership center was established by the late Alan C. Walter in 1999 after he bought the ranch and he became very successful in personal development training at Saint Jo ranch.
Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
Annual county 4-H banquet on Aug. 6
The annual Montague County 4-H banquet will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Montague County Annex in Montague.
The banquet honors all 4-H youth and leaders for their project work during the past year, plus helps prepare for the coming new year of 4-H.
