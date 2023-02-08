COUNTY LIFE
Back-to-School sales tax holiday this weekend
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Aug. 11-13.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
“As Texans prepare for the back-to-school bell, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “As the father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”
The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $136 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-
store purchases) when either:
- The item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or,
- The customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999. Visit the comptroller website at comptroller.tx.gov. for a list of exempt items.
Meet the Teacher week is here
It is Meet the Teacher Week for most Montague County school districts as the countdown to the first bell of the new school year begins.
Bowie Independent School District starts on Aug. 7, along with Gold-Burg, Nocona and Prairie Valley. Forestburg starts Aug. 8 and Montague on Aug. 9. Bellevue and Saint Jo both start on Aug. 16.
BISD will host Meet the Teacher nights on Aug. 3 with the elementary and intermediate schools from 5-6:30 p.m. and junior high and high schools 6-7:30 p.m.
Registration must be complete to receive a schedule. Help with the online process and computer access will be available.
Bowie’s Meet the Rabbits will be at 9 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Jackrabbit Stadium with Midnight Madness activities to follow. See more about all the athletic meet and greets in today’s sports section.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
July Jam welcomes almost 200 for chicken meal and fiddling fun
The annual July Jam was hosted Saturday night serving nearly 200 meals to guests who enjoyed a large slate of musicians, plus a chicken dinner, homemade baked goods and the silent auction. (Top) Mildred McCraw shared her “chicken hat” joy with an audience member as they hit the dance floor for a few steps.
School Meet the Teacher events readied for next week
Almost all Montague County schools are a week out from the new school year beginning and this week the busy schedule of Meet the Teacher begins.
Four of the seven schools in the county start the year on Aug. 7, one on Aug. 8, one on Aug. 9 and one on Aug. 16. Bellevue also starts on Aug. 16.
Bowie Independent School District starts on Aug. 7, along with Gold-Burg, Nocona and Prairie Valley. Forestburg starts Aug. 8 and Montague on Aug. 9.
BISD will host Meet the Teacher nights on Aug. 3 with the elementary and intermediate schools from 5-6:30 p.m. and junior high and high schools 7-7:30 p.m. Registration must be complete to receive a schedule. Help with the online process and computer access will be available.
A Back 2 School Bash is planned from 9-11 a.m. on July 29 at the high school cafeteria. Students can come get schools supplies, free haircuts and learn about local organization and resources.
Forestburg Meet the Teacher is 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 3. Families can bring their school supplies and meet the staff. Meet the Longhorns will be the same night at 7 p.m. in the gym where all the athletes will be introduced for fall sports.
Gold-Burg School has Meet the Teacher from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 3. Meet the Bears will follow around 7:15 p.m.
Montague School will have Meet the Teacher from 5:30-7 p.m. on Aug. 7. Students can drop off supplies, decorate their lockers and tour the schools. Schedules for fourth-eighth graders will be in their labeled lockers.
Nocona Elementary School Meet the Teacher will be 4-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. Bring your school supplies and meet the staff. Nocona Middle School’s event will be 4:30-6 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Meet the Indians will be at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Jack Crain Stadium.
Prairie Valley Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 3. There will be a pep rally to kick off the new year at 5:30 p.m. in the gym.
Families can visit teachers and tour the school until 7 p.m. The Title 1 meeting and program’s information will be presented.
There also will be a parent meeting and pancake supper for the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the cafeteria. All junior and senior high school athletes and their parents, plus siblings are invited to attend.
Saint Jo will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 14. For the elementary it will be 5:30-6:15 p.m., and for junior and high schools at 5-5:45 p.m. A Title 1 meeting will follow.
Bellevue School opens the school year on Aug. 16 with Meet the Teacher at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.
A Back to School Bash was planned from 2-5 p.m. on July 30 at Bellevue Methodist Church. Free schools supplies will be offered along with a hot dog meal, bounces house and face painting.
