Back-to-School sales tax holiday this weekend

Almost all Montague County schools are a week out from the new school year beginning and this week the busy schedule of Meet the Teacher begins.

Four of the seven schools in the county start the year on Aug. 7, one on Aug. 8, one on Aug. 9 and one on Aug. 16. Bellevue also starts on Aug. 16.

Bowie Independent School District starts on Aug. 7, along with Gold-Burg, Nocona and Prairie Valley. Forestburg starts Aug. 8 and Montague on Aug. 9.

BISD will host Meet the Teacher nights on Aug. 3 with the elementary and intermediate schools from 5-6:30 p.m. and junior high and high schools 7-7:30 p.m. Registration must be complete to receive a schedule. Help with the online process and computer access will be available.

A Back 2 School Bash is planned from 9-11 a.m. on July 29 at the high school cafeteria. Students can come get schools supplies, free haircuts and learn about local organization and resources.

Forestburg Meet the Teacher is 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 3. Families can bring their school supplies and meet the staff. Meet the Longhorns will be the same night at 7 p.m. in the gym where all the athletes will be introduced for fall sports.

Gold-Burg School has Meet the Teacher from 6-7 p.m. on Aug. 3. Meet the Bears will follow around 7:15 p.m.

Montague School will have Meet the Teacher from 5:30-7 p.m. on Aug. 7. Students can drop off supplies, decorate their lockers and tour the schools. Schedules for fourth-eighth graders will be in their labeled lockers.

Nocona Elementary School Meet the Teacher will be 4-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. Bring your school supplies and meet the staff. Nocona Middle School’s event will be 4:30-6 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Meet the Indians will be at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Jack Crain Stadium.

Prairie Valley Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 3. There will be a pep rally to kick off the new year at 5:30 p.m. in the gym.

Families can visit teachers and tour the school until 7 p.m. The Title 1 meeting and program’s information will be presented.

There also will be a parent meeting and pancake supper for the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the cafeteria. All junior and senior high school athletes and their parents, plus siblings are invited to attend.

Saint Jo will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 14. For the elementary it will be 5:30-6:15 p.m., and for junior and high schools at 5-5:45 p.m. A Title 1 meeting will follow.

Bellevue School opens the school year on Aug. 16 with Meet the Teacher at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.

A Back to School Bash was planned from 2-5 p.m. on July 30 at Bellevue Methodist Church. Free schools supplies will be offered along with a hot dog meal, bounces house and face painting.