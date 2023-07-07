SCHOOL NEWS
Texas School Safety Center releases intruder audit reports
This week the Texas School Safety Center released its statewide intruder detection audit reports.
These audits began Sept. 12 and were a direct response to the May Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. This report is a compilation of information gathered during school campus inspections. Security experts came to each building unannounced to conduct random, in-person intruder audits. Inspectors at 95.3% of campuses did not gain unauthorized access to the campus.
Bowie Independent School District officials reported last month it had no finding regarding these safety audits.
The report
According to the report, 2,864 campuses were audited between September and December 2022. Of those campuses, 71.6% did not have any “corrective actions” and 28.4% received “corrective actions.”
Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona High BBQ team competes at nationals
The Second Hand Smokers from Nocona High School traveled to Hutto, TX for the National High School Barbecue Championships on June 19.
On Monday three of six standard entries were submitted, while the remaining items were “smoking.” Two team members also took part in the last-minute “secret” contest. They prepared two pounds of bologna in a family-style meal setting. It was reported they made up their own recipe and it “tasted like bacon.”
As of Tuesday noon no results were available, but we will share them when they are posted.
Members of the NHS Second Hand Smokers prepare to turn in their dutch-oven dessert. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona High BBQ team, cheer squad hosting fundraiser Friday
Nocona High School will host a Barbecue and Cheer fundraisers starting at 11 a.m. on June 24 at Nocona Meat Company, 1610 West Pine Street in Nocona.
Various burger and sausage baskets will be offered including fries and water. Snow cones also will be available on site.
The barbecue team had a successful first year competing at the state level, and the cheer squad also has won numerous awards and been invited to take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Call barbecue sponsor Deanna Messer at 940-232-4594 with any questions.
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona BBQ team advances to nationals on dessert
The two Nocona High School barbecue teams competed at the state championship this past weekend with the Second Hand Smokers placing sixth in the dutch oven dessert category giving them points and clearing a way to the national competition in June.
Team member Denise DeLeon prepared the dessert.
The competition will be hosted at the Kahlari Resort June 18-21, a multi-day event with pork butt as the tie-breaker. There also will be some keynote speakers and training specific to barbecue.
The Burnt Ends did not make the final cut for nationals, but the team made up of two freshmen and three seniors had a great debut year.
Final scores from the state contest have not arrived to show where the teams placed in all five events. Both teams have been invited to attend and assist two teams cooking at the world championship contest in Memphis later in May.
