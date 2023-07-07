Texas School Safety Center releases intruder audit reports

This week the Texas School Safety Center released its statewide intruder detection audit reports.

These audits began Sept. 12 and were a direct response to the May Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. This report is a compilation of information gathered during school campus inspections. Security experts came to each building unannounced to conduct random, in-person intruder audits. Inspectors at 95.3% of campuses did not gain unauthorized access to the campus.

Bowie Independent School District officials reported last month it had no finding regarding these safety audits.

The report

According to the report, 2,864 campuses were audited between September and December 2022. Of those campuses, 71.6% did not have any “corrective actions” and 28.4% received “corrective actions.”

