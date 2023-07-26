Communities plan back-to-school events

There will be a Back 2 School Fair at Bowie High School starting at 9 a.m. on July 29.

It is hosted by the district and the Pregnancy Resource Center at the high school campus. The event provides free school supplies, haircuts, eye exams, school information, online registration help, resources for community organizations and fun for the kids.

The Bellevue Methodist Church will host a back-to-school bash from 2-5 p.m. on July 30 at the church. There will be free school supplies, hot dogs and bounces houses.