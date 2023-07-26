SCHOOL NEWS
Communities plan back-to-school events
There will be a Back 2 School Fair at Bowie High School starting at 9 a.m. on July 29.
It is hosted by the district and the Pregnancy Resource Center at the high school campus. The event provides free school supplies, haircuts, eye exams, school information, online registration help, resources for community organizations and fun for the kids.
The Bellevue Methodist Church will host a back-to-school bash from 2-5 p.m. on July 30 at the church. There will be free school supplies, hot dogs and bounces houses.
SCHOOL NEWS
Texas School Safety Center releases intruder audit reports
This week the Texas School Safety Center released its statewide intruder detection audit reports.
These audits began Sept. 12 and were a direct response to the May Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. This report is a compilation of information gathered during school campus inspections. Security experts came to each building unannounced to conduct random, in-person intruder audits. Inspectors at 95.3% of campuses did not gain unauthorized access to the campus.
Bowie Independent School District officials reported last month it had no finding regarding these safety audits.
The report
According to the report, 2,864 campuses were audited between September and December 2022. Of those campuses, 71.6% did not have any “corrective actions” and 28.4% received “corrective actions.”
Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona High BBQ team competes at nationals
The Second Hand Smokers from Nocona High School traveled to Hutto, TX for the National High School Barbecue Championships on June 19.
On Monday three of six standard entries were submitted, while the remaining items were “smoking.” Two team members also took part in the last-minute “secret” contest. They prepared two pounds of bologna in a family-style meal setting. It was reported they made up their own recipe and it “tasted like bacon.”
As of Tuesday noon no results were available, but we will share them when they are posted.
Members of the NHS Second Hand Smokers prepare to turn in their dutch-oven dessert. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona High BBQ team, cheer squad hosting fundraiser Friday
Nocona High School will host a Barbecue and Cheer fundraisers starting at 11 a.m. on June 24 at Nocona Meat Company, 1610 West Pine Street in Nocona.
Various burger and sausage baskets will be offered including fries and water. Snow cones also will be available on site.
The barbecue team had a successful first year competing at the state level, and the cheer squad also has won numerous awards and been invited to take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Call barbecue sponsor Deanna Messer at 940-232-4594 with any questions.
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS7 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS8 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car