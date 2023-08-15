Jackie D. Hill

November 25, 1948 – August 10, 2023

FORT WORTH – Mary “Joyce” McClure Stearns, 74, died Aug. 10, 2023 in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Chaplain Phillip Weitner as the officiant. Visitation was prior to service at 10 a.m.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1948 in Coleman, TX to Arthur Lee and Lorene (Verzell) Pittman McClure. A graduate of Haltom High School in Haltom City, Stearns had a long professional career in the secretarial world and worked for Lockheed Martin as a private secretary for 33 years. She was deeply involved in the top-secret clearance of the F16 fighter jet. She retired in December 2010. Stearns also was a Mary Kay consultant for 38 years, as well as a Tupperware consultant for 35 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur McClure and Lorene McClure; her stepmother, Artie McClure; sister, Barbara Ridley and two brothers-in-law.

She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Kurz and Betty Walker, both of Bowie; brother, Bill McClure, Nocona; two stepsisters; one brother-in-law; 10 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.