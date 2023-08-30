COUNTY LIFE
Bowie homecoming activities planned
Bowie High School homecoming will be on Sept. 8.
There will be a homecoming parade at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 through downtown. After the parade there will be a Homecoming Community-wide Burn Ban Bonfire immediately after the parade at the rodeo grounds. Cost will be $1 per person or a pair of shoes. Cash only. It is sponsored by the 2024 BHS senior class. Food trucks will be on site.
The band and cheerleaders will perform.
There will be a homecoming dance for BHS students only from 8-11 p.m. on Sept. 9. Cost is $10 per person and it is semi-formal attire.
COUNTY LIFE
Lloyd returns to county to lead Gold-Burg Bears
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Jonathan Lloyd is excited about being back in his old stomping grounds as he takes over as superintendent of Gold-Burg Independent School District.
For Lloyd and his wife Belinda it is something of a homecoming as they return to live in Saint Jo full-time after working in east Texas the past several years.
The 51-year-old Lloyd spent nearly 10 years in Saint Jo as a police officer and police chief on and off between 2001 and 2021, and it was here he also got his feet wet in the classroom teaching two classes on criminal justice and criminal law at the high school.
He comes to Gold-Burg ISD from Detroit High School where he was principal since 2015. The small 2A district has about 150 students in a town of approximately 683 in between Paris and Texarkana.
Belinda also is a longtime educator working as a special ed teacher and coach. In an ironic twist she began her teaching career at Gold-Burg Elementary. She has retired from coaching but teaches special education at Gainesville High School. The couple has been married 23 years and they have three children of their own and one from Lloyd’s previous marriage.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Chicken & Bread Art Show calls all artists
Calling all artists, it’s time to get your entry ready for the 2023 Chicken & Bread Days Festival Art Show on Oct. 7.
Hosted by the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts, the show is open to a wide range of art styles and age groups. Work must be delivered on Oct. 5 or Oct. 6 to the Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut between noon and 6 p.m. It will then be picked up between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.
All work will be shown at the art show throughout the day on Oct. 7 at the library. There will be an awards reception at 2 p.m. that day.
Age groups are: Five and under, six to 9, 10-12, 13-15, 16-18, 19 and up amateur and 19 and up professional. Categories are painting, works on paper, photography and 3D.
Due to space limitations limit pieces to approximately 24-inches by 30-inches in dimension. All pieces must be dry and have a wall mount on the back, preferably framed.
All work must be new to this 2023 exhibition. The alliance requires a 20% donation on sales of work during the exhibit. Consider this when pricing a piece. Please place a value or NFS if it is not for sale. Entry forms are available at the library.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona barber ready to take on CC leadership
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
When Emory Roden and his wife Dr. Kelly moved to Nocona in 2019 and he set out his barber pole for his new shop, it only seemed natural to him to approach the chamber of commerce.
The young businessman will be introduced as the new president of the Nocona Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors during the annual banquet Tuesday night. See the related story on page 4A.
Back in his hometown of Ralls, TX Roden had been active in the chamber and also served on the city council. The 34-year-old worked as a mechanic but he also grew up in his grandpa’s barber shop learning how to cut hair.
He recalls he and his brother, who was three years older, always talked about going into a shop together, and his sibling did just that in their home town cutting hair 10 years before he was fully licensed. His brother’s unexpected death in 2016 occurred just before Emory and Kelly moved to Lindale.
The Rodens met while they were in college and married in 2015. Both grew up in small towns so they knew that was the lifestyle they wanted for their future family. Dr. Kelly earned her doctorate of medicine in 2016 from Texas Tech and began work in emergency care, before being recruited by Nocona General Hospital for family medicine in fall 2019.
Emory had been “twisting wrenches for Firestone,” not making that much money and virtually no benefits. He still had aspirations to cut hair and have his own business, so the time seemed right when they came to Nocona. Kelly encouraged him and he began studying for his license, which takes about 1,500 hours of study.
Roden’s Barber Shop opened up a short time after they made the move to Nocona, and he has been enjoying getting to know his new home.
Read the full feature in your weekend Bowie News.
NOCONA CHAMBER BANQUET
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce celebrates its past year with the Boots and Bling banquet on Aug. 29 at the H.J. Justin Building.
As of Thursday there were tickets still available for $20 or $25 at the door. This annual event honors the work of community leaders and chamber leaders. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner and program 6-8 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.
The banquet will feature live music and barbecue prepared by the awarding winning Nocona High School barbecue team. Guest speaker is Carol Lipscomb author of “The Lady Makes Boots.”
Awards will be presented to Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Organization of the Year and Business of the Year. The final award goes to the best decorated table winner. Those who wish to purchase a ticket may call 940-825-3536.
Officers for the board will be: Emory Roden, president; Jason Castle, vice president; Bob Taylor, treasurer; Donna Lemons, secretary and Emily Carminati, director. Board members are: Amber Harper, Becky Fenoglio-Hankamer, Carol Cecil, Corissa Miller, Glenda Womble, Jana Staley, Jodi Womble, Michelle Fenoglio, Mitzi Fenoglio and Susie Grant.
Trending
-
NEWS9 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS8 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS7 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS9 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS5 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash