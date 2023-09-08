SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD continues crunching the budget numbers
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Crunching the numbers for the 2023-24 school year is a bit more complex this year as a Nov. 7 election will determine a new homestead exemption and school funding continues to be under debate in the legislature including some form of a voucher.
Bowie Independent School District Finance Director Paula Peterson offered school trustees a brief overview of some assumptions and actual numbers during a Thursday budget workshop
The certified property values she offered were $1,358,211,350, an increase of $124,918,615 above the prior year. This figure is slightly higher than the county chart from earlier in July, but it includes the small portions of BISD that go into Clay and Jack Counties.
She also provided several charts that gave revenue comparisons from the past nine years, fund balance, student/teacher ratio and refined average daily attendance used to calculate state funding.
The actual revenue for 2022 was $9,563,305.45 in maintenance and operation tax funds, $816,454.90 in the available school fund and $5,949,077 in foundation school funds. The district’s fund balance is $9,440,272 and the student/teacher ratio across the district is 12:6.
The refined ADA was 1,569 in 2018-19 and it was 1,498 in 2022-23 with 94-95% percent tax collection. Trustees asked if other districts are seeing similar declines in ADA or attendance in general. Enlow said yes.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Meet the Mighting Marching Maroon Tuesday
Meet the Mighty Marching Maroon Band and its directors at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the high school cafeteria.
Hosted by the Band Boosters, the evening will feature not only introductions including booster club officers, but guests can listen to the new 2023 marching show. Refreshments will be served.
SCHOOL NEWS
When does school start?
Bowie ISD –
Aug. 7
Forestburg ISD –
Aug. 8
Gold-Burg ISD –
Aug. 7
Montague ISD –
Aug. 9
Nocona ISD –
Aug. 7
Prairie Valley ISD –
Aug. 7
Saint Jo ISD –
Aug. 16
Bellevue ISD –
Aug. 16
SCHOOL NEWS
Communities plan back-to-school events
There will be a Back 2 School Fair at Bowie High School starting at 9 a.m. on July 29.
It is hosted by the district and the Pregnancy Resource Center at the high school campus. The event provides free school supplies, haircuts, eye exams, school information, online registration help, resources for community organizations and fun for the kids.
The Bellevue Methodist Church will host a back-to-school bash from 2-5 p.m. on July 30 at the church. There will be free school supplies, hot dogs and bounces houses.
