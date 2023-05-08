SCHOOL NEWS
Meet the Mighting Marching Maroon Tuesday
Meet the Mighty Marching Maroon Band and its directors at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the high school cafeteria.
Hosted by the Band Boosters, the evening will feature not only introductions including booster club officers, but guests can listen to the new 2023 marching show. Refreshments will be served.
SCHOOL NEWS
When does school start?
Bowie ISD –
Aug. 7
Forestburg ISD –
Aug. 8
Gold-Burg ISD –
Aug. 7
Montague ISD –
Aug. 9
Nocona ISD –
Aug. 7
Prairie Valley ISD –
Aug. 7
Saint Jo ISD –
Aug. 16
Bellevue ISD –
Aug. 16
SCHOOL NEWS
Communities plan back-to-school events
There will be a Back 2 School Fair at Bowie High School starting at 9 a.m. on July 29.
It is hosted by the district and the Pregnancy Resource Center at the high school campus. The event provides free school supplies, haircuts, eye exams, school information, online registration help, resources for community organizations and fun for the kids.
The Bellevue Methodist Church will host a back-to-school bash from 2-5 p.m. on July 30 at the church. There will be free school supplies, hot dogs and bounces houses.
SCHOOL NEWS
Texas School Safety Center releases intruder audit reports
This week the Texas School Safety Center released its statewide intruder detection audit reports.
These audits began Sept. 12 and were a direct response to the May Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. This report is a compilation of information gathered during school campus inspections. Security experts came to each building unannounced to conduct random, in-person intruder audits. Inspectors at 95.3% of campuses did not gain unauthorized access to the campus.
Bowie Independent School District officials reported last month it had no finding regarding these safety audits.
The report
According to the report, 2,864 campuses were audited between September and December 2022. Of those campuses, 71.6% did not have any “corrective actions” and 28.4% received “corrective actions.”
Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.
