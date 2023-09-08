NEWS
Burn ban extended for county; budget draft finalized
By BARBARA [email protected] County Commissioners went through their 2023-24 budget office by office during a called workshop Monday finalizing a draft proposal that will officially be voted on during the Aug. 14 meeting. The public hearing and vote on the budget will take place on Aug. 28. The court also extended the emergency burn 90 days after the initial seven-day order initiated by County Judge Kevin Benton last week. All outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Montague County are prohibited due to the dry and hot conditions continuing across Texas. Violations of the burn ban can lead to a $500 ticket. During the weekend local firefighters were kept busy at grass fires across the area. Friday night about 60 acres burned in the North Field area outside of Nocona. Another fire occurred on Yowell Road on Sunday burning about 65 acres. See the related box for all the specifics about what is allowed during the burn ban for outdoor cooking and welding.
Budget review
Judge Benton offered the court a draft that included many of the primary items its members asked for early in the process including a raise for employees and funding what is needed. Based on the proposal a tentative tax rate would be .5017 cents per $100 in property values, a .0019 below the present tax rate of .5036. The court approved a $5,000 across-the-board raise per employee. Commissioner Bob Langford said they want to try and do whatever they can for the employees and this is a significant increase.
Filing goes slow for Nov. 7 city, school elections
Filing for the Nov. 7 city and school elections are moving slowly as they enter the third week.
Filing continues through Aug. 21.
The Bowie City Council got a newcomer as Cody Bunch signed up to run for precinct two. The present Precinct Two Councilor Jason Love has filed to run for mayor. Stephanie Post filed for re-election.
The Bowie City Council will have a mayor’s race plus three council races. Gaylynn Burris is presently serving, as mayor while the council positions are Place One Brent Shaw, Place Two Jason Love and Place Three Stephanie Post.
Guy Green, incumbent Bowie Independent School District trustees place five and Lee Hughes, place 6, both filed for re-election. The third opening is place seven filled by Keith Richey.
Gold-Burg ISD has three places on the ballot that are presently held by Becky Case, Weldon Duff and Lynn Allen. No information was available on filings at presstime.
The Saint Jo City Council has three places up for election including those filled by Carla Hennessey, Debbie Bryant and the late Randall Flusche who died in late February. No one had filed as of Tuesday.
Saint Jo ISD will have four places on the ballot, one with a two-year unexpired term and three with regular terms. Three-year terms on the seats filled by Rebecca Harris, Brandon Kline and Jeff Pledger.
The two-year term is for the place filled by Rodney Swirczynski. All the incumbents have filed for re-election.
State Wildfire Preparedness Level at Level 4 due to increased activity
The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the State Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4 due to the recent increase in wildfire activity statewide and growing potential for wildfires to become more severe and harder to control.
An increasing number of wildfires across Texas has prompted the Texas A&M Forest Service to raise the State Wildfire Preparedness Level to a Level 4. (Texas A&M Forest Service photo)
“The decision to move to a Preparedness Level 4 indicates that the complexity of wildfires across Texas is increasing to where they require more time, personnel and equipment to contain and put out,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief.
This week, very high to extreme fire danger is forecast for broad regions of the state, including areas along the Interstate 35 corridor between Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio, and extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls.
Regions with increased risk also include areas east of Interstate 45 and south of Interstate 20, near Jacksonville, Center, Lufkin, Crockett, Huntsville, Woodville, Cleveland, Kirbyville and Jasper.
Critical fire weather, characterized by increased wind speeds and triple-digit temperatures, will align with very dry vegetation to produce an environment with high potential for wildfires that are resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts and may impact citizens within the identified areas of concern.
Recent wildfire efforts
Over the past week, state and local firefighters have responded to 119 wildfires that burned 9,012 acres.
“I continue to be impressed by the dedication and selfless service of firefighters across the state,” Moorehead said. “Every single day, they work in some of the hottest and most challenging conditions. These responders do a tremendous job protecting lives and property from destructive wildfires.
“It is crucial that everyone in Texas take care to prevent wildfires and be cautious of any outdoor activity that may cause a spark. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.”
Red Flag Warning goes through Tuesday
|Event:
|Fire Weather Warning
|Effective:
|02:51 PM CDT on 08/07/2023
|Expires:
|10:00 PM CDT on 08/08/2023
|Alert:
|* AFFECTED AREA…Along and west of the I-35 corridor. * TIMING…Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS…South 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES…From 103 to 110 degrees. * IMPACTS…Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions.
|Instructions:
|A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
|Target Area:
|Montague; Cooke; Young; Jack; Wise; Denton; Stephens; Palo Pinto; Parker; Tarrant; Dallas; Eastland; Erath; Hood; Somervell; Johnson; Ellis; Comanche; Mills; Hamilton; Bosque; Hill; Lampasas; Coryell; Bell; McLennan; Falls; Milam
