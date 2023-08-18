OBITUARIES
Derrick Alton Fatheree
May 31, 1983 – August 11, 2023
BOYD – Derrick Alton Fatheree, 40, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 11, 2023 in Wise County due to a motorcycle accident.
A visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Lighthouse Assembly in Bowie with Pastor Robert Lopez officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Derrick was born May 31, 1983 in Vernon (weighing 6 lbs 9 oz) to Garey Fatheree and Tammie (Willett) Reyes, along with his twin-brother Devin (weighing 6 lbs 14 oz).
Derrick was indeed saved by the Blood of the Lamb. He loved riding his motorcycle, woodworking, building, working on cars, fishing, spending time with his dog Snoozle and watching movies. He loved his family, his brothers and his sisters. Derrick was a great brother, uncle and son. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronnie and Doris Willett; grandmother, Alice Scarber; uncles, Artie Willett and Gary Willett; cousin, Chelsea Cleveland and aunt, Debbie Miser, whom he loved all so dearly.
Derrick is survived by his parents, Garey Fatheree and Tammie Reyes and their spouses Judy and Santiago; twin-brother, Devin Fatheree and wife Bonnie; sisters, Allie Fatheree and Kelley (Elle) Marbac; step and half siblings, Gary Lynn Fatheree and wife Carol, James Fatheree, Danny Fatheree and wife Megan, Jessica Reyes, Jonathan Reyes, Becky Hawkins, Chasity Shear and husband Doug, David Pierce and wife Rhonda and Amanda Cansler and husband Joe and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
David Lee Waldrip
January 7, 1939 – August 17, 2023
NOCONA – David Lee Waldrip, 84, died on Aug. 17, 2023.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the First Baptist Church in Nocona officiated by the Rev. Dave Woodbury. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1939 to Edison and Pearl Waldrip in Nocona. He professed his faith in the Lord on May 5, 1948 and was later baptized at First Baptist Church of Nocona where he remained a member for the entirety of his life. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1957. He was a baseball and track star but was best known as an all-state football player where he was the co-captain of the team. He was voted best looking, most athletic, class favorite and class president his senior year.
Shortly after he graduated he married his high school sweetheart, Seda Vineyard and together they had three children. Waldrip received an accounting degree and he worked various jobs utilizing his degree in the metroplex. After he retired, he moved back to his hometown where he bought and ran the Nocona Radio Shack along with an electronic and video store. Years later he managed several rental properties and opened up Nocona Auto.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Seda Waldrip; brother, Eddie Charles Waldrip; children, Eddie Joe Waldrip, Michael Waldrip and Karen Robertson, all of Nocona; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In-Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nocona Carpenter Shop.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral home.
OBITUARIES
Beverly Sue (Denton) Stephens
October 2, 1938 – August 15, 2023
SAINT JO – Beverly Sue (Denton) Stephens, 84, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 15, 2023 while at her home.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ in Bowie with Jon Page and Andrew Schwarz officiating. Burial followed at Greenbriar Cemetery in Nocona.
Beverly was born on Oct. 2, 1938, to C. C. “Lee” and Cleta (Deering) Denton on a farm near Bowie. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, lastly attending Carter Road Church of Christ in Bowie. Beverly was a private pilot and served in various capacities of the Womens’ Pilot Organization, the 99’s. She also served as den mother and leader in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She celebrated many friends’ birthdays and special occasions when their own families might not. Beverly demonstrated God’s unconditional love for all. She will be missed by family and friends alike.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, J. C. Stephens; her parents, Lee and Cleta Denton; two sisters, Carrie Corrick and Oneita Wallis and brother, James Denton.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Charles Stephens and wife Shirley and Michael Edward Stephens; grandson, Michael David Stephens; granddaughters, Stacy Snyder and Terri Turner; five great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Julie Dianne Parker
July 11, 1957 – August 15, 2023
BOWIE – Julie Dianne Parker, 66, passed away at home on Aug. 15, 2023, with her family by her side.
A visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie, with Rex Hamilton as the officiant. The family welcomed all friends to attend a gathering at their home following the service.
Julie was born July 11, 1957 in Fort Worth to Billy Gene and Loye Inez (Newman) Steen. She graduated from Northwest High School in 1975. On Aug. 16, 2008 Julie married Bill Parker in Bowie.
Julie was known as an entrepreneur. She owned and operated the Donut Station in Roanoke. Her true passion was “junkin” and refinishing furniture. She also owned and operated the Dusty Doornob in Bowie. She enjoyed going to garage sales and loved anything turquoise. Julie loved her family and friends and will be remembered with love and appreciation for being a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Steen and son-in-law, Philip Rosewell.
Julie is survived by her husband, Bill Parker, Bowie; daughters, Melissa Rosewell and Morgan Hoover and husband Jon Ramos and grandchildren, Maddie Frost, Mollie Frost, Cooper Frost, Spencer Rosewell, Xander Castaneda, Rhett Ramos and Ashlyn Ramos.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
