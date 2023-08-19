FEMA grants, BEDC budget questions tackled at Bowie Council meeting

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet with their financial advisors on Aug. 21 to consider calling a possible $65.8 million bond election for Nov. 7.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the board room. The community facilities committee presented its recommendation at the last meeting which centers on building a new intermediate school on the lot next to the junior high and moving the junior high students to the present intermediate school with some renovations. The present junior high would then be used for administration or other activities.

A weight room would be added at the high

school, a restroom at the baseball field and parking area updates and expansion at the elementary.

Lewis Wilks, financial advisor and Tom Sage, bond counsel, will meet with the board Monday to offer possible funding scenarios and their costs. The agenda lists an action item to call an election.

The board faces a lengthy item of other topics including notification of the local revenue level in excess of entitlement for the 2023-24 school year.

This is known as recapture and when a certain level of revenue is reached by the district the state takes part of the funding back in the form of the district possibly buying attendance credits or other actions. Superintendent Blake Enlow told the board at its last meeting the district has been on the verge of recapture the last couple of years.

He also will report of enrollment for the new school year, and the other administrators will report on their activities.

Finance Director Paula Peterson will guide a budget workshop as the district hammers out the final figures for the 2023-24 school year.

Other action items include the student transfer list, annual memorandums of understanding with the Helen Farabee Substance Abuse Services and North Central Texas College for P-tech, dual credit and Red River Promise, 4-H extracurricular status, approval of District of Innovation plan and any updates to the professional development plan and meeting requirements in district policy.