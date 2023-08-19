NEWS
FEMA grants, BEDC budget questions tackled at Bowie Council meeting
By BARBARA GREEN
While fiscal budget issues topped the Bowie City Council discussions this week, members also debated resolutions for grant matches on emergency generators and proposed budgets for the Bowie Economic Development Corporations.
The council received a trio of resolutions required for the Federal Emergency Management Agency grants that would fund eight generators for the water-wastewater treatment plant, plus city hall, the emergency operation center and an emergency shelter in the community center.
These grants were first applied for two years ago by Emergency Management Coordinator Kirk Higgins and as with many government programs the bureaucracy moves slow. Higgins said they have been told everything is going through and so far they have had one meeting on the water plant items and will soon have one for the wastewater side.
When the original application was made the costs for all the projects was about $800,000; however, Higgins said it is unclear what the bids may come in now two years later. FEMA has indicated it will help fund any additional amount.
Bowie ISD Trustees to consider calling bond election at Monday meeting
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet with their financial advisors on Aug. 21 to consider calling a possible $65.8 million bond election for Nov. 7.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the board room. The community facilities committee presented its recommendation at the last meeting which centers on building a new intermediate school on the lot next to the junior high and moving the junior high students to the present intermediate school with some renovations. The present junior high would then be used for administration or other activities.
A weight room would be added at the high
school, a restroom at the baseball field and parking area updates and expansion at the elementary.
Lewis Wilks, financial advisor and Tom Sage, bond counsel, will meet with the board Monday to offer possible funding scenarios and their costs. The agenda lists an action item to call an election.
The board faces a lengthy item of other topics including notification of the local revenue level in excess of entitlement for the 2023-24 school year.
This is known as recapture and when a certain level of revenue is reached by the district the state takes part of the funding back in the form of the district possibly buying attendance credits or other actions. Superintendent Blake Enlow told the board at its last meeting the district has been on the verge of recapture the last couple of years.
He also will report of enrollment for the new school year, and the other administrators will report on their activities.
Finance Director Paula Peterson will guide a budget workshop as the district hammers out the final figures for the 2023-24 school year.
Other action items include the student transfer list, annual memorandums of understanding with the Helen Farabee Substance Abuse Services and North Central Texas College for P-tech, dual credit and Red River Promise, 4-H extracurricular status, approval of District of Innovation plan and any updates to the professional development plan and meeting requirements in district policy.
Budget debate spans revenues needs to debt
By BARBARA GREEN
The Bowie City Council conducted an extensive budget discussion during the public hearing this week and approved a 2023 proposed tax rate.
The 2023-24 budget will have its first ordinance reading on Aug. 28 and the tax rate will face a public hearing
Along with the city operations’ budget, there were a lot of questions about the Bowie Economic Development Corporation 4A Board and 4B budget proposals.
City Finance Director Pamela Woods went through the main points of the budget noting there were few changes made since it was presented in July. The general fund is proposed at $9,646,613 and the utility fund at $11,516,160 for a total of $21,162,773, which is $642,532 higher than last year’s budget.
The proposed tax rate is the same as 2022 at .5430 cents per $100 in property value. Woods said this will raise $141,334 more in tax revenue and of that amount $28,063 comes from new property.
Grass fire danger elevated
GRASS FIRE DANGER STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX
314 AM CDT FRI AUG 18 2023
ELEVATED FIRE THREAT TODAY…
* LOCATION…ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS.
* TIMING…THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.
* TEMPERATURES…BETWEEN 105 AND 113.
* WINDS…SOUTH AROUND 10 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…BETWEEN 15 AND 25 PERCENT.
EXTREME CARE IS URGED DURING ALL OUTSIDE ACTIVITIES WHERE THERE
IS A POTENTIAL FOR GRASS FIRES TO GET STARTED. AVOID OUTSIDE
BURNING AND WELDING. DO NOT TOSS LIT CIGARETTE BUTTS OUTSIDE.
REPORT WILDFIRES TO THE NEAREST FIRE DEPARTMENT OR LAW
ENFORCEMENT OFFICE QUICKLY.
Remember Montague County is under a burn ban.
