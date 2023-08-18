NEWS
Grass fire danger elevated
GRASS FIRE DANGER STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX
314 AM CDT FRI AUG 18 2023
ELEVATED FIRE THREAT TODAY…
* LOCATION…ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS.
* TIMING…THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.
* TEMPERATURES…BETWEEN 105 AND 113.
* WINDS…SOUTH AROUND 10 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…BETWEEN 15 AND 25 PERCENT.
EXTREME CARE IS URGED DURING ALL OUTSIDE ACTIVITIES WHERE THERE
IS A POTENTIAL FOR GRASS FIRES TO GET STARTED. AVOID OUTSIDE
BURNING AND WELDING. DO NOT TOSS LIT CIGARETTE BUTTS OUTSIDE.
REPORT WILDFIRES TO THE NEAREST FIRE DEPARTMENT OR LAW
ENFORCEMENT OFFICE QUICKLY.
Remember Montague County is under a burn ban.
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice
ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for today, August 17, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, and lower reserves.
This Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions. ERCOT extended a Weather Watch through August 18 due to increased temperature, high demand, and the potential for lower reserves.
ERCOT is not currently in emergency operations. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours.
Texans can monitor current and extended grid conditions, along with other dashboards, on the ERCOT website. If you are experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.
Who should reduce their electric use?
ERCOT requests all Texans to voluntarily reduce their electric use, if safe to do so, today, August 17, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
ERCOT also requests all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.
How can I reduce my electrical use?
Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.
Repair begins on Pecan/Mason hole
Repair work began on Pecan and Mason yesterday afternoon to fix a hole caused by a 12-inch water line break last Thursday. The city crew and Texas Department of Transportation are working on the project. (Courtesy photo)
Grass fire danger statement issued
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX 358 AM CDT WED AUG 16 2023
..ELEVATED FIRE THREAT AREA-WIDE TODAY…
* LOCATION…ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS.
* TIMING…THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING.
* TEMPERATURES….IN THE 90S TO AROUND 103.
* WINDS…NORTHEAST TO EAST 5 TO 10 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 15 MPH…BECOMING SOUTHEAST LATE.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…BETWEEN 20 AND 30 PERCENT.
EXTREME CARE IS URGED DURING ALL OUTSIDE ACTIVITIES WHERE THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR GRASS FIRES TO GET STARTED. AVOID OUTSIDE BURNING AND WELDING. DO NOT TOSS LIT CIGARETTE BUTTS OUTSIDE. REPORT WILDFIRES TO THE NEAREST FIRE DEPARTMENT OR LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICE QUICKLY.
