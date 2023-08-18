Grass fire danger elevated

ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for today, August 17, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, and lower reserves.

This Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions. ERCOT extended a Weather Watch through August 18 due to increased temperature, high demand, and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT is not currently in emergency operations. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours.

Texans can monitor current and extended grid conditions, along with other dashboards, on the ERCOT website. If you are experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.

Who should reduce their electric use?

ERCOT requests all Texans to voluntarily reduce their electric use, if safe to do so, today, August 17, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

ERCOT also requests all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

How can I reduce my electrical use?

Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.