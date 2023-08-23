Connect with us

Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter join Clear the Shelter event

1 hour ago

The Bowie Animal Shelter will take part in the annual Clear the Shelters event from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 26 at the shelter on Wise Street.
All pet adoption fees will be waived that day. There also will be low-cost vaccines sponsored by Cross Timbers Veterinary Clinic. Rabies will be $13, DAPPV/Parvo, $30; Bordetella (kennel cough), $13, FVRCP/Feluk (cat), $30 and rattlesnake, $28. Pet parents also can microchip their pet for $15.
Other activities that day will include a silent auction, bake sale and prize drawings. Please make plans to attend the shelter to see the hard work of these volunteers and support their efforts to help get animals adopted and fulfilling the pets’ medical needs.

Fall sports section kicks off season

1 hour ago

08/23/2023

It’s time for fall sports. From the gridiron to the volleyball court, The Bowie News has you covered. Meet all the teams, clip out the schedule and watch your News each week for full coverage of your teams.

LVN graduates honored at awards event

4 days ago

08/19/2023

The Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation, Mayor Gaylynn Burris and the City of Bowie sponsored a Vocational Nursing Awards Ceremony on Aug. 15 at the Bowie Community Center.
These individuals and groups took the opportunity to show the community’s commitment and appreciation to those earning a higher education within the region. Recognition also was given to the local supporters and clinical sites. Approximately 80 family and friends were present.
The vocational nursing class of 2023 includes: Edith Vazquez, Jauslyn Case, Lastacia Hutchinson, Callie Kamprath, Shannon Kreling, Jenna Rogers, Alley Roof and Daniel Segura.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

Meet the Indians

4 days ago

08/19/2023

It was Meet the Indians night Wednesday as the tribe converged on Jack Crain Stadium for the introductions of football teams, volleyball teams, cheerleaders and band. A large prayer circle filled the football field. (Top)

Senior athletes at Nocona High School. Thank you to everyone who shared their photos with The Bowie News. See more in the weekend edition.
Trending