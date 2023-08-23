Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter join Clear the Shelter event

The Bowie Animal Shelter will take part in the annual Clear the Shelters event from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 26 at the shelter on Wise Street.

All pet adoption fees will be waived that day. There also will be low-cost vaccines sponsored by Cross Timbers Veterinary Clinic. Rabies will be $13, DAPPV/Parvo, $30; Bordetella (kennel cough), $13, FVRCP/Feluk (cat), $30 and rattlesnake, $28. Pet parents also can microchip their pet for $15.

Other activities that day will include a silent auction, bake sale and prize drawings. Please make plans to attend the shelter to see the hard work of these volunteers and support their efforts to help get animals adopted and fulfilling the pets’ medical needs.