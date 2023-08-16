HEALTHY LIVING
Looking Out for Your Lungs
5 ways to keep yours healthy
(Family Features) The lungs are the centerpiece of your respiratory system. When you inhale, air enters your lungs and oxygen from that air moves to your blood. At the same time, carbon dioxide, a waste gas, moves from your blood to the lungs and gets exhaled. This process is essential to life.
Millions of Americans are living with lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, which make breathing difficult and can lead to other related problems.
To help protect your lungs from injury or disease, consider these tips from experts at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute: https://www.youtube.com/embed/4oIvP5F3pkU
- Limit exposure to air pollution. You may be exposed to more pollutants indoors than outdoors. Ventilate indoor spaces and clean often to prevent buildup of mold and dust. Avoid cleaning products and air fresheners with strong odors. If you’re exposed to pollutants at work, use protective gear. Be sure to check the Air Quality Index before taking part in outdoor activities.
- Be physically active. Exercise helps make your lungs stronger and lowers your risk of lung injury or disease. Aim for at least 2 1/2 hours each week, alternating between moderate activities like brisk walking and vigorous activities like running.
- Aim for a healthy weight. Losing just 5-10% of extra weight can help improve overall health. To get and stay motivated, consider setting specific and realistic goals, exercising with a friend, tracking your progress and celebrating when you meet your goals.
- Quit smoking (or don’t start). Quitting smoking offers many health benefits, including reducing the risk of developing COPD and other conditions as well as reducing lung infections, asthma symptoms and breathing problems. Avoiding secondhand smoke reduces those risks, too, so steer clear of areas where smoking is allowed and ask loved ones who smoke not to do it around you.
- Get regular check-ups and keep vaccines up to date. Regular exams can help spot problems early. Talk to your health care provider about any breathing problems you may be experiencing as well as what to do to quit smoking, create healthy eating and exercise plans and get vaccinated for flu, pneumonia and COVID-19.
Visit nhlbi.nih.gov/BreatheBetter to learn more about lung health and steps you can take to keep your lungs healthy.
5 steps for safe fun in the summer sun
(Family Features) With an abundance of activities available throughout the summer months, from swimming and hiking to organized sports and spontaneous backyard games, the sunshine leads to fun almost everywhere you look. It’s important to keep in mind a few safety precautions to help enjoy those moments to the fullest, whether your family’s excitement takes place near the water, at the ballpark or around the neighborhood.
Consider this advice from the experts at the American Heart Association for a safe summer.
Stay Hydrated
Hot and humid months lead to more outdoor activities where the warm temperatures may lead to sweating and loss of fluids and electrolytes. Keeping the body hydrated is important for optimal functioning, especially in the heat. Be sure to drink plenty of water by bringing refillable water bottles and containers when summer calls for fun on the go. In addition to drinking plenty of water, you can supplement intake by eating foods with high water content like melons, lettuce and cucumbers. Be aware of the signs and symptoms of mild dehydration, including a dry or sticky mouth, headache, muscle cramps, fatigue or decreased urination. More severe cases may include nausea or vomiting, confusion, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, rapid breathing, seizures or unconsciousness.
Keep Skin Healthy
Taking steps to protect skin starts before you ever step into the sun, as it may be easy to get caught up in the joys of summer and forget about those damaging rays. Avoiding time spent outdoors in the midday hours helps limit exposure, but it also may not be realistic for busy families with sporting events, pool dates and more. Wearing sunscreen can help reduce the risk of sunburn, skin cancer and early onset of wrinkles; experts recommend using SPF 30 or higher at least 30 minutes before heading into the sun and reapplying at least every two hours throughout long days outdoors. Also consider wearing clothing that protects skin, such as sunglasses, a large-brimmed hat and light, long-sleeved shirts and pants.
Learn CPR
With summer comes rest, relaxation and fun, but it can also bring increased risk with more time spent in the heat and around water. An average of 33 drownings occur in the U.S. each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with one-third of them proving fatal. Knowing CPR – cardiopulmonary resuscitation – could be the key to saving someone from cardiac arrest or drowning. If performed immediately, it can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association. However, only about 40% of people who experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive help before professionals arrive.
Because about 72% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes, you will likely be trying to save the life of someone you love – a family member, spouse, parent or friend – if called upon to perform CPR. Call 9-1-1, or send someone to do so, then push hard and fast in the center of the person’s chest until medical assistance arrives. Use an AED, if available, following the prompts. If you have been trained, have a pocket mask and are willing and able, give breaths as they are important for children and in situations like drowning. You can learn more about Hands-Only CPR and conventional CPR through resources provided due to the national support of Elevance Health Foundation.
Practice Safe Swimming
Splashing and swimming in a favorite pool, lake, river or ocean provides memories for a lifetime, but it can also be dangerous without the proper precautions. One of the most important steps is to ensure children know how to swim and understand it’s not OK to swim alone, even for adults. Wearing life jackets can prevent accidents whether you’re on a boat or in the water and designating an undistracted “water watcher” can help identify a dangerous situation before it develops.
Secure the Pool
Even when it’s not in use, a pool can be a hazard, particularly for families with young children who may be tempted to play while adults aren’t around. Installing fencing with self-closing gates at least 4 feet high around backyard pools can help separate playful children from dangerous situations. Additionally, be sure to stow away pool noodles, toys, floaties and other accessories once pool time is over to keep them out of sight and out of mind; these symbols of fun can cause temptation for little ones and lead them toward the water when there’s no supervision.
Find more ways to keep your family safe this summer by visiting heart.org.
Signs of Heat Stress
When those bright, sunny summer days call you and your loved ones outside, keep in mind these signs of heat illnesses like cramps, exhaustion or heat stroke. Even on days when it doesn’t seem extreme, heat and humidity can take their toll. If you experience any of these symptoms, find shade, take a break and drink water to cool your body temperature. However, if symptoms continue and worsen or do not improve with hydration and cooling, seek medical attention.
- Muscle pain, cramps or spasms
- Heavy sweating or loss of sweating
- Paleness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Confusion
- Fainting or unconsciousness
- High body temperature (greater than 100 F) with dry skin
- Rapid pulse
Highly rated diets to support heart health
(Family Features) Eating healthy is an important goal for people looking to maintain or improve their physical health, particularly as it relates to the heart. With often conflicting information available online and via social media, it may be difficult or downright confusing to find the eating plan for you.
To help navigate the maze of information – and misinformation – experts assessed and scored the heart healthiness of several popular diets. Each diet was evaluated against the American Heart Association’s guidance for a heart-healthy eating pattern, which emphasizes eating a variety of vegetables and fruits, whole grains, lean proteins (including fish, low- or non-fat dairy and plant proteins), non-tropical plant oils and minimally processed foods; avoiding added sugars, salt and alcohol; and sticking to this guidance even when you’re eating away from home.
Diets received a rating between 0-100 and were ranked in tiers, with the resulting analysis published as an American Heart Association scientific statement in the journal “Circulation.”
“If implemented as intended, the top-tier dietary patterns align best with key features of heart-healthy eating and may be adapted to respect cultural practices, food preferences and budgets to enable people to eat this way for the long term,” said Christopher D. Gardner, Ph.D., FAHA, chair of the scientific statement writing committee and the Rehnborg Farquhar Professor of Medicine at Stanford University.
Tier 1: Highest-Rated Eating Plans (scores higher than 85)
The four patterns with the highest ratings align best with heart-healthy guidance, are flexible and provide an array of healthy foods to choose from.
- DASH – With a perfect score by meeting all guidance, an eating pattern similar to the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension plan emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, low-fat dairy, lean meats, poultry, fish and non-tropical oils. Nordic and Baltic diets are also examples of this eating pattern, which is low in salt, added sugar, alcohol, tropical oils and processed foods.
- Mediterranean – This pattern limits dairy while emphasizing fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fatty fish and extra-virgin olive oil. Because it includes moderate alcohol drinking, rather than avoiding or limiting consumption, it scored a few points lower than DASH.
- Vegetarian/Pescatarian – A plant-based eating pattern that includes fish.
- Vegetarian/Ovo/Lacto – Plant-based eating patterns that include eggs (ovo-vegetarian), dairy (lacto-vegetarian) or both (ovo-lacto vegetarian).
Tier 2: Vegan and Low-Fat Diets (scores 75-85)
These eating patterns mostly align with heart-healthy criteria and emphasize important food groups but fell short of reaching the top tier due to limitations.
- Vegan – A plant-based eating pattern that includes no animal products. Restrictions in this plan may make it more difficult to follow long term or when dining out. Following a vegan eating pattern increases the risk of some nutrient deficiencies, which may be overcome by supplements or fortified foods.
- Low Fat – A diet that limits fat intake to less than 30% of total calories, including the volumetrics eating plan and therapeutic lifestyle change plan. These types of plans often treat all fats equally while the American Heart Association’s guidance suggests replacing saturated fats with healthier fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Those who follow low-fat diets may overconsume less healthy sources of carbohydrates, such as added sugars and refined grains. However, these factors may be overcome with proper counseling and education from a health professional.
To find the full results and learn more about heart-healthy eating, visit Heart.org.
Go beyond quick fixes with long-term allergy relief options
4 tips to tackle and alleviate symptoms for lasting relief
(Family Features) Warmer weather means flowers and trees are blooming, but for the millions of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies, it also means coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes, congestion and other symptoms aren’t far behind.
Allergies, defined by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) as an immune reaction to a foreign substance, or allergen, can develop after an allergen is ingested, inhaled, injected or touched. About one-quarter (25.7%) of adults suffer from seasonal allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are commonly caused by grass, tree and weed pollens.
When allergies act up, many people reach for medications like antihistamines, decongestants and other over-the-counter (OTC) medicines for quick, yet temporary, symptom relief. While symptoms may subside, there are side effects to prolonged use of OTC medicines such as dry mouth, drowsiness and blurred vision, among others.
Innovative alternatives, such as allergy immunotherapy, are now available from the convenience of a patient’s home. This treatment offers more effective long-term relief compared to antihistamine pills, which only mask symptoms temporarily. Sublingual immunotherapy is an effective option for people who don’t want the inconvenience or safety risk associated with allergy shots.
“More than 120 million people in the U.S. suffer from allergies and their related diseases, making it the most prevalent chronic illness facing our nation,” said Dr. Ken Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., founding CEO of Nectar Life Sciences. “Nectar’s mission is to empower consumers with breakthrough solutions that can put an end to allergies and, in turn, build healthier, more productive communities.”
To help combat symptoms this allergy season, which will be longer and more intense due to climate change, according to the AAFA, consider these tips for long-lasting symptom relief.
Recognize Allergy Symptoms
Although seasonal allergies typically affect the nose, eyes, mouth and sinuses, the symptoms and triggers can vary among individuals. While itching in the roof of the mouth, hives and watery eyes are considered classic allergy symptoms, others may resemble signs of illness or infection, such as coughing, sneezing, congestion, body aches, pain or a stuffy or runny nose. If these symptoms persist for a week or two, it is possible you are reacting to seasonal allergens. Conversely, if you experience symptoms throughout the year, they might be caused by common allergens found in homes and workplaces, such as dust, mold or pet dander.
Reduce Exposure to Allergens Outdoors
The best way to avoid allergy symptoms is by eliminating or reducing exposure to triggers. In the case of seasonal allergies, the primary trigger is typically pollen. This may require staying indoors on dry and windy days or choosing to go outside later in the day when pollen counts are generally lower. Before heading outside, check pollen forecasts and current levels in the area.
Rainfall helps clear pollen from the air, making rainy or cloudy days ideal for outdoor activities. However, many outdoor activities rely on clear and sunny weather. In such situations, taking additional precautions becomes necessary. For instance, try wearing a face mask while performing outdoor chores like mowing, gardening or pulling weeds, which can stir up allergens. It’s also important to refrain from hanging laundry outside, as pollen tends to adhere to linens and clothing. People should promptly remove clothes after being outside and take a bath to rinse off any pollen from the skin and hair. Bringing allergens indoors, especially onto bedding, can worsen symptoms or prolong their duration. Additionally, closing doors and windows when pollen counts are high is advisable.
Look for Long-Term Symptom Relief
While allergen avoidance and OTC medications like antihistamines and decongestants can be effective, they may not work for everyone. For those seeking an alternative to antihistamines, allergy immunotherapy offers a viable option. With more than 100 years of clinical practice, allergy immunotherapy has shown it can improve long-term quality of life. The concept behind this therapy is to regularly expose the body to the allergen, gradually building immunity and reducing sensitivity, ultimately leading to fewer or even no allergy symptoms.
Sublingual immunotherapy is an innovative form of immunotherapy that is common in Europe and is now available in the U.S. It involves taking two drops per day of a personalized prescription under the tongue to achieve the same long-term relief that allergy shots can provide. Allergy care platform Nectar offers a comprehensive allergy treatment program that can be conducted from the comfort of a patient’s home. The program begins with an at-home allergy test, which is Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-certified and covers a wide range of indoor and outdoor allergens. After carefully reviewing the test results and taking into account the patient’s clinical history and geographic location, a licensed provider determines the most suitable treatment option. The personalized prescription is then delivered to the patient every three months. Over time, as the body builds tolerance to the allergens, symptoms generally diminish and fade away.
“Sublingual immunotherapy allergy drops have been used and studied extensively in Europe for more than 30 years but have only recently started to gain popularity in the U.S.,” said Dr. Shyam Joshi, MD, board certified allergist and immunologist and chief medical officer at Nectar Life Sciences. “Our allergy drops are unique from most others in the U.S. market because the allergen concentrations we use are higher than other allergy drops, which, based on scores of clinical studies conducted both in Europe and the U.S., are necessary to achieve clinical benefits and long-term relief.”
Keep Indoor Air Clean
To maintain allergen-free indoor spaces, it is advisable to refrain from opening windows in the house or car when pollen counts are high. However, there are other measures you can take to minimize exposure indoors. Utilizing an air conditioner equipped with high-efficiency filters and adhering to regular maintenance schedules for heating and cooling systems are effective strategies. Additionally, frequent dusting of countertops, shelves and tables is recommended, along with cleaning carpets using a vacuum cleaner equipped with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Using a dehumidifier can help maintain dry indoor air and reduce the risk of mold growth. Furthermore, consider installing portable air purifiers with built-in HEPA filters in bedrooms or frequently occupied rooms throughout the home.
To learn more or access online resources that can help you fight allergies, such as the Help Center and Learning Hub, visit MyNectar.com.
