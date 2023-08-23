HEALTHY LIVING
Preparing your children for kindergarten
(Family Features) Being ready for kindergarten is about far more than writing names and reciting the ABCs. It is also about building a foundation for deeper conceptual thinking, curiosity, creativity and social and emotional skills that can help children during their early school days and also in life.
For parents, this transition can be nerve-wracking and raise questions about how to best prepare their children for the next step in their educational journeys.
Dr. Lauren Starnes, senior vice president and chief academic officer at The Goddard School, and Lee Scott, chairperson of The Goddard School’s Educational Advisory Board, recommend helping children prepare for kindergarten through:
Building Strong Routines and Foundations for Learning:
- Language and literacy: Practice writing by making place cards for the dinner table. For younger children, it can be the first letter of each person’s name or fun scribbles on the card. Early scribbles are part of developing writing skills.
- Mathematics: Count while you work. Ask your children to put away toys. As they work, you can count the toys together.
- Science: Make yard cleanup fun. As you clean the yard, talk about the leaves and why they turn colors and fall to the ground. Pile them up and jump in.
- Executive function: Incorporate your children in planning for the family. Help your children stay organized with a daily or weekly chart. Have your children make the chart with you. For younger children, you can use drawings or pictures instead of words.
- Creative expression: Sing and dance while you work. Make up songs or repeat favorites as your children go through a few basic chores such as putting clothes away.
- Social-emotional development: Build a sense of responsibility and caring for others with real or pretend pets. Take the dog for a walk, feed the cat or water the pet rock. Taking care of a pet can help children develop a sense of responsibility and empathy for others.
- Healthy development and well-being: Daily routines help your children practice fine motor skills while doing a few chores, such as setting a table, helping you cook by mixing or stirring, putting their clothes on or brushing their teeth.
Incorporating Playful Experiences:
- Puzzles: Solving puzzles supports the development of skills such as concentration, self-regulation, critical thinking and spatial recognition.
- Board games: Playing games provides a number of benefits for children, including supporting memory and critical thinking, helping them learn to take turns and count, and developing early language skills.
- Blocks: Block building supports creativity, cognitive flexibility, planning and organization. Take some time to build with blocks using different shapes and colors.
- Clay: Children need to develop fine motor skills beyond using devices. Few things are better for developing fine motor skills than modeling clay. Learning to sculpt with clay also builds creativity, artistic expression and strategic thinking.
- Recycled materials: Inspire creativity by finding things around the house to build with, such as cardboard, paper, paper towel rolls and plastic bottles.
For more actionable parenting insights, guidance and resources – including a webinar with Scott focused on kindergarten readiness – visit GoddardSchool.com.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
The Goddard School
HEALTHY LIVING
Looking Out for Your Lungs
5 ways to keep yours healthy
(Family Features) The lungs are the centerpiece of your respiratory system. When you inhale, air enters your lungs and oxygen from that air moves to your blood. At the same time, carbon dioxide, a waste gas, moves from your blood to the lungs and gets exhaled. This process is essential to life.
Millions of Americans are living with lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, which make breathing difficult and can lead to other related problems.
To help protect your lungs from injury or disease, consider these tips from experts at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute: https://www.youtube.com/embed/4oIvP5F3pkU
- Limit exposure to air pollution. You may be exposed to more pollutants indoors than outdoors. Ventilate indoor spaces and clean often to prevent buildup of mold and dust. Avoid cleaning products and air fresheners with strong odors. If you’re exposed to pollutants at work, use protective gear. Be sure to check the Air Quality Index before taking part in outdoor activities.
- Be physically active. Exercise helps make your lungs stronger and lowers your risk of lung injury or disease. Aim for at least 2 1/2 hours each week, alternating between moderate activities like brisk walking and vigorous activities like running.
- Aim for a healthy weight. Losing just 5-10% of extra weight can help improve overall health. To get and stay motivated, consider setting specific and realistic goals, exercising with a friend, tracking your progress and celebrating when you meet your goals.
- Quit smoking (or don’t start). Quitting smoking offers many health benefits, including reducing the risk of developing COPD and other conditions as well as reducing lung infections, asthma symptoms and breathing problems. Avoiding secondhand smoke reduces those risks, too, so steer clear of areas where smoking is allowed and ask loved ones who smoke not to do it around you.
- Get regular check-ups and keep vaccines up to date. Regular exams can help spot problems early. Talk to your health care provider about any breathing problems you may be experiencing as well as what to do to quit smoking, create healthy eating and exercise plans and get vaccinated for flu, pneumonia and COVID-19.
Visit nhlbi.nih.gov/BreatheBetter to learn more about lung health and steps you can take to keep your lungs healthy.
HEALTHY LIVING
5 steps for safe fun in the summer sun
(Family Features) With an abundance of activities available throughout the summer months, from swimming and hiking to organized sports and spontaneous backyard games, the sunshine leads to fun almost everywhere you look. It’s important to keep in mind a few safety precautions to help enjoy those moments to the fullest, whether your family’s excitement takes place near the water, at the ballpark or around the neighborhood.
Consider this advice from the experts at the American Heart Association for a safe summer.
Stay Hydrated
Hot and humid months lead to more outdoor activities where the warm temperatures may lead to sweating and loss of fluids and electrolytes. Keeping the body hydrated is important for optimal functioning, especially in the heat. Be sure to drink plenty of water by bringing refillable water bottles and containers when summer calls for fun on the go. In addition to drinking plenty of water, you can supplement intake by eating foods with high water content like melons, lettuce and cucumbers. Be aware of the signs and symptoms of mild dehydration, including a dry or sticky mouth, headache, muscle cramps, fatigue or decreased urination. More severe cases may include nausea or vomiting, confusion, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, rapid breathing, seizures or unconsciousness.
Keep Skin Healthy
Taking steps to protect skin starts before you ever step into the sun, as it may be easy to get caught up in the joys of summer and forget about those damaging rays. Avoiding time spent outdoors in the midday hours helps limit exposure, but it also may not be realistic for busy families with sporting events, pool dates and more. Wearing sunscreen can help reduce the risk of sunburn, skin cancer and early onset of wrinkles; experts recommend using SPF 30 or higher at least 30 minutes before heading into the sun and reapplying at least every two hours throughout long days outdoors. Also consider wearing clothing that protects skin, such as sunglasses, a large-brimmed hat and light, long-sleeved shirts and pants.
Learn CPR
With summer comes rest, relaxation and fun, but it can also bring increased risk with more time spent in the heat and around water. An average of 33 drownings occur in the U.S. each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with one-third of them proving fatal. Knowing CPR – cardiopulmonary resuscitation – could be the key to saving someone from cardiac arrest or drowning. If performed immediately, it can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association. However, only about 40% of people who experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive help before professionals arrive.
Because about 72% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes, you will likely be trying to save the life of someone you love – a family member, spouse, parent or friend – if called upon to perform CPR. Call 9-1-1, or send someone to do so, then push hard and fast in the center of the person’s chest until medical assistance arrives. Use an AED, if available, following the prompts. If you have been trained, have a pocket mask and are willing and able, give breaths as they are important for children and in situations like drowning. You can learn more about Hands-Only CPR and conventional CPR through resources provided due to the national support of Elevance Health Foundation.
Practice Safe Swimming
Splashing and swimming in a favorite pool, lake, river or ocean provides memories for a lifetime, but it can also be dangerous without the proper precautions. One of the most important steps is to ensure children know how to swim and understand it’s not OK to swim alone, even for adults. Wearing life jackets can prevent accidents whether you’re on a boat or in the water and designating an undistracted “water watcher” can help identify a dangerous situation before it develops.
Secure the Pool
Even when it’s not in use, a pool can be a hazard, particularly for families with young children who may be tempted to play while adults aren’t around. Installing fencing with self-closing gates at least 4 feet high around backyard pools can help separate playful children from dangerous situations. Additionally, be sure to stow away pool noodles, toys, floaties and other accessories once pool time is over to keep them out of sight and out of mind; these symbols of fun can cause temptation for little ones and lead them toward the water when there’s no supervision.
Find more ways to keep your family safe this summer by visiting heart.org.
Signs of Heat Stress
When those bright, sunny summer days call you and your loved ones outside, keep in mind these signs of heat illnesses like cramps, exhaustion or heat stroke. Even on days when it doesn’t seem extreme, heat and humidity can take their toll. If you experience any of these symptoms, find shade, take a break and drink water to cool your body temperature. However, if symptoms continue and worsen or do not improve with hydration and cooling, seek medical attention.
- Muscle pain, cramps or spasms
- Heavy sweating or loss of sweating
- Paleness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Confusion
- Fainting or unconsciousness
- High body temperature (greater than 100 F) with dry skin
- Rapid pulse
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
HEALTHY LIVING
Highly rated diets to support heart health
(Family Features) Eating healthy is an important goal for people looking to maintain or improve their physical health, particularly as it relates to the heart. With often conflicting information available online and via social media, it may be difficult or downright confusing to find the eating plan for you.
To help navigate the maze of information – and misinformation – experts assessed and scored the heart healthiness of several popular diets. Each diet was evaluated against the American Heart Association’s guidance for a heart-healthy eating pattern, which emphasizes eating a variety of vegetables and fruits, whole grains, lean proteins (including fish, low- or non-fat dairy and plant proteins), non-tropical plant oils and minimally processed foods; avoiding added sugars, salt and alcohol; and sticking to this guidance even when you’re eating away from home.
Diets received a rating between 0-100 and were ranked in tiers, with the resulting analysis published as an American Heart Association scientific statement in the journal “Circulation.”
“If implemented as intended, the top-tier dietary patterns align best with key features of heart-healthy eating and may be adapted to respect cultural practices, food preferences and budgets to enable people to eat this way for the long term,” said Christopher D. Gardner, Ph.D., FAHA, chair of the scientific statement writing committee and the Rehnborg Farquhar Professor of Medicine at Stanford University.
Tier 1: Highest-Rated Eating Plans (scores higher than 85)
The four patterns with the highest ratings align best with heart-healthy guidance, are flexible and provide an array of healthy foods to choose from.
- DASH – With a perfect score by meeting all guidance, an eating pattern similar to the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension plan emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, low-fat dairy, lean meats, poultry, fish and non-tropical oils. Nordic and Baltic diets are also examples of this eating pattern, which is low in salt, added sugar, alcohol, tropical oils and processed foods.
- Mediterranean – This pattern limits dairy while emphasizing fruit, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fatty fish and extra-virgin olive oil. Because it includes moderate alcohol drinking, rather than avoiding or limiting consumption, it scored a few points lower than DASH.
- Vegetarian/Pescatarian – A plant-based eating pattern that includes fish.
- Vegetarian/Ovo/Lacto – Plant-based eating patterns that include eggs (ovo-vegetarian), dairy (lacto-vegetarian) or both (ovo-lacto vegetarian).
Tier 2: Vegan and Low-Fat Diets (scores 75-85)
These eating patterns mostly align with heart-healthy criteria and emphasize important food groups but fell short of reaching the top tier due to limitations.
- Vegan – A plant-based eating pattern that includes no animal products. Restrictions in this plan may make it more difficult to follow long term or when dining out. Following a vegan eating pattern increases the risk of some nutrient deficiencies, which may be overcome by supplements or fortified foods.
- Low Fat – A diet that limits fat intake to less than 30% of total calories, including the volumetrics eating plan and therapeutic lifestyle change plan. These types of plans often treat all fats equally while the American Heart Association’s guidance suggests replacing saturated fats with healthier fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Those who follow low-fat diets may overconsume less healthy sources of carbohydrates, such as added sugars and refined grains. However, these factors may be overcome with proper counseling and education from a health professional.
To find the full results and learn more about heart-healthy eating, visit Heart.org.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
Trending
-
NEWS9 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS8 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS7 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS9 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash