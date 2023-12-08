Nocona ISD seeking SRO; city to help with funding

Traffic at the intersection at Pecan and Mason Street was interrupted for two days this week as repairs were made to separate line breaks.

Thursday evening the 12-inch water line that goes to the water tower cracked and a portion of the line had to be replaced. The crew worked late into the night and were able to isolate it so few customers were without water during this period. They were also lucky to find the necessary 12-inch clamps in nearby Decatur.

The hole was left open to make sure it did not leak. After that was completed a leak was found in a valve on a nearby four-inch line in the intersection. They began repairs on it once the lines were spotted and the Texas Department of Transportation was informed about the closure which is a state highway.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said the on-going dry conditions which also causes the ground to shift are the primary causes of the leaks the staff has been repairing in recent weeks.

Utility woes continued for the Bowie area Friday morning as Comcell reported a major network internet outage. A storm in Wichita Falls Thursday night knocked down its main network operations center along with a loss of power about 9 p.m. Service was restored to Bowie shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday.

City water crew worked in water as they tried to repair a split in a 12-inch water line on Pecan Thursday. While repaired with a new section of line and clamps, the hole has been left open to make sure there are no leaks, so the block of Pecan from Smythe to Mason is closed. (Courtesy photo)