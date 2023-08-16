Pigskin Picks kicks off this weekend

The ongoing drought and triple-digit temperatures are continuing to take a toll on people and the land and the forecast does not look any different in the next two weeks.

As of Monday, Bowie has seen 100-plus temperatures for the past 22 days, including the final few days of July. The summer rainfall also has been nominal with .70 recorded on Aug. 11, 1.71 inches in July and .075 for June. The total for 2023 is 18.1 inches of rainfall.

The same goes for Nocona which saw 100-plus days 15 of the final 20 days of July and 11 so far in August. On Aug. 8 the high temperature dropped to 95.72 degrees. Nocona’s total rainfall for 2023 is 25.19 inches. August’s rain was barely measurable at .19 on Aug. 10. July had 1.07 inches and June 3.84 inches.

Lake Amon G. Carter is holding its own at 918.68 msl or 90.2% full. One year ago the lake was almost the same at 91.3%. It is considered full at 920 msl.

Lake Nocona is 76% full at 923.44 msl. One year ago is was at a similar figure at 79.7% full. The lake is considered full at 827 msl.