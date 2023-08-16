COUNTY LIFE
Shebang readied for Sept. 23
Make plans to attend Shebang at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum on Sept. 23.
This is the museum’s primary fundraiser for the year, as well as being an entertaining evening of music, dinner, a live auction, the popular bucket auction and the always challenging silent auction. Tickets are sold in advance through the museum at $50 per person or a table for $350.
Visit the museum’s website at talesntrails.,org to follow what items are in the auctions or call 825-5330
Pigskin Picks kicks off this weekend
Are you ready for some football?
It’s time for The Bowie News Pigskin Picks that begins in today’s Bowie News. Each Wednesday a slate of games including high school, college and pro will be placed on the game page. Pick who you think will win and if you have the most right answers you could week a weekly cash prize of $25 for first place and $15 for second.
At the end of the season, the names of the weekly winners will go into a drawing to win the ultimate tailgate package including a gas grill, a pop-up canopy, chairs, and more. See the prizes at The Bowie News office, 200 Walnut when you drop off your football entries.
Join in the weekly fun. Don’t you want the bragging rights at the office or at home? See the contest on page 8A of the mid-week edition.
Area sees 22 straight days of triple-digit temperatures
The ongoing drought and triple-digit temperatures are continuing to take a toll on people and the land and the forecast does not look any different in the next two weeks.
As of Monday, Bowie has seen 100-plus temperatures for the past 22 days, including the final few days of July. The summer rainfall also has been nominal with .70 recorded on Aug. 11, 1.71 inches in July and .075 for June. The total for 2023 is 18.1 inches of rainfall.
The same goes for Nocona which saw 100-plus days 15 of the final 20 days of July and 11 so far in August. On Aug. 8 the high temperature dropped to 95.72 degrees. Nocona’s total rainfall for 2023 is 25.19 inches. August’s rain was barely measurable at .19 on Aug. 10. July had 1.07 inches and June 3.84 inches.
Lake Amon G. Carter is holding its own at 918.68 msl or 90.2% full. One year ago the lake was almost the same at 91.3%. It is considered full at 920 msl.
Lake Nocona is 76% full at 923.44 msl. One year ago is was at a similar figure at 79.7% full. The lake is considered full at 827 msl.
Forestburg pulls out all the stops for 43rd annual watermelon festival
