School, city election filing ends Monday

The Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation, Mayor Gaylynn Burris and the City of Bowie sponsored a Vocational Nursing Awards Ceremony on Aug. 15 at the Bowie Community Center.

These individuals and groups took the opportunity to show the community’s commitment and appreciation to those earning a higher education within the region. Recognition also was given to the local supporters and clinical sites. Approximately 80 family and friends were present.

The vocational nursing class of 2023 includes: Edith Vazquez, Jauslyn Case, Lastacia Hutchinson, Callie Kamprath, Shannon Kreling, Jenna Rogers, Alley Roof and Daniel Segura.

