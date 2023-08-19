Connect with us

School, city election filing ends Monday

1 hour ago

Filing ends Monday for the Nov. 7 elections in Bowie, Gold-Burg and Saint Jo School Districts, plus Bowie and Saint Jo City Councils.
There are challengers in the Bowie City Council races as Mayor Gaylynn Burris faces fellow Councilor Jason Love. Brandon Walker runs against incumbent Trustee Brent Shaw. Stephanie Post seeks re-election to precinct three and Cody Bunch runs for precinct two which would be vacated by Love.
Michael Chase Thomas runs for place six on the Bowie School Board facing off with incumbent Lee Hughes. Guy Green and Keith Richey have both filed for re-election.
For Saint Jo School Board all the incumbents have filed: Rebecca Harris, Brandon Klein, Jeff Pledger and Rodney Swirczynski.
Gold-Burg ISD has three places on the ballot with no filings, and the Saint Jo City Council has three with Martha Garcia the only candidate.

LVN graduates honored at awards event

32 mins ago

08/19/2023

The Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation, Mayor Gaylynn Burris and the City of Bowie sponsored a Vocational Nursing Awards Ceremony on Aug. 15 at the Bowie Community Center.
These individuals and groups took the opportunity to show the community’s commitment and appreciation to those earning a higher education within the region. Recognition also was given to the local supporters and clinical sites. Approximately 80 family and friends were present.
The vocational nursing class of 2023 includes: Edith Vazquez, Jauslyn Case, Lastacia Hutchinson, Callie Kamprath, Shannon Kreling, Jenna Rogers, Alley Roof and Daniel Segura.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

40 mins ago

08/19/2023

It was Meet the Indians night Wednesday as the tribe converged on Jack Crain Stadium for the introductions of football teams, volleyball teams, cheerleaders and band. A large prayer circle filled the football field. (Top)

Senior athletes at Nocona High School. Thank you to everyone who shared their photos with The Bowie News. See more in the weekend edition.
Pigskin Picks kicks off this weekend

3 days ago

08/16/2023

Are you ready for some football?
It’s time for The Bowie News Pigskin Picks that begins in today’s Bowie News. Each Wednesday a slate of games including high school, college and pro will be placed on the game page. Pick who you think will win and if you have the most right answers you could week a weekly cash prize of $25 for first place and $15 for second.
At the end of the season, the names of the weekly winners will go into a drawing to win the ultimate tailgate package including a gas grill, a pop-up canopy, chairs, and more. See the prizes at The Bowie News office, 200 Walnut when you drop off your football entries.
Join in the weekly fun. Don’t you want the bragging rights at the office or at home? See the contest on page 8A of the mid-week edition.

