3 ways to improve your home’s indoor air quality
(Family Features) The average American spends 90% of his or her time indoors, where clean, pure air can be taken for granted. While some people check the weather forecast for smog and pollen count to find out the status of outdoor air, many homeowners haven’t thought about air quality inside their homes.
People have, however, gotten more concerned about indoor air quality since the pandemic. According to Shelton Group Pulse research, 37% of survey respondents are more concerned about indoor air quality now compared to before the pandemic. In fact, the concentration of certain pollutants can be up to 2-5% worse indoors than outdoors, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Common pollutants include dust mites, mold spores, pet dander and chemicals of concern like volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Allergy triggers like pollen, smoke and ozone can leak indoors from outside. However, there’s one major culprit impacting indoor air quality many may not suspect: humans.
People are sometimes responsible for bringing allergens and pollutants unknowingly into their own homes. For example, pollen may be brought inside on shoes or clothes, and products may be unknowingly purchased that contribute to poor indoor air quality by slowly releasing toxic chemicals into the air.
While all homes will have some degree of infiltration, you can take steps to reduce indoor allergens, such as these three strategies from the EPA, which when used together can help you breathe easier in your own home.
Increase Ventilation
Ventilating your home regularly makes it less likely allergens can accumulate and cause harm. Let fresh air into your home regularly by opening the windows.
You can also use mechanical ventilation, like electric or ceiling fans, to increase air circulation in your home, especially when you don’t want to open windows or in addition to opening windows.
Additionally, if you need to paint an item, do it outside whenever possible. Also keep windows open when using harsh cleaning products.
Source Control
Source control is the most effective way to reduce indoor allergens in your home, according to the EPA. To reduce indoor allergens at the source, choose flooring – the foundation of your home – that contributes to better indoor air quality for your whole family and contains as few chemicals of concern as possible. Not only does an option like resilient flooring from Beautifully Responsible manufacturers come in water-resistant varieties that are easy to keep clean without harsh chemicals, many are independently certified to comply with high standards for indoor air quality. Look for the third-party FloorScore, which certifies hard surface flooring, adhesives and underlayments for low levels of VOCs and other chemicals of concern.
Clean the Air
Air purifiers are a simple way to filter indoor air without too much extra effort. These devices combine an internal filter and fan to capture airborne particles from pet dander, pollen and dust, circulating purified air back into the room.
The EPA recommends air purifiers with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Look for certified asthma- and allergy-friendly air purifiers to help minimize triggers of asthma and allergy. Remember to change filters regularly for best performance.
Learn more about supporting your well-being, and browse design inspiration to find the right flooring solution for your next home renovation project, at BeautifullyResponsible.com.
SOURCE:
Beautifully Responsible
Making the connection between AFib and stroke
(Family Features) For many people, the heart naturally contracts and relaxes to a regular beat. However, those living with atrial fibrillation (AFib) experience a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to further health issues including stroke, heart attack, heart failure or sudden cardiac arrest.
In fact, people with AFib are up to five times more likely to have a stroke, yet many people are unaware that AFib is a serious condition. Managing your AFib is important to reducing your stroke risk.
Consider this important information from the American Heart Association’s Getting to the Heart of Stroke, an initiative sponsored nationally by the HCA Healthcare Foundation, to understand if you may be at higher risk of a stroke.
Symptoms
While some people with AFib don’t have symptoms, those who do may experience a racing heartbeat or irregular heart rate. Other common symptoms include heart palpitations (rapid “flopping” or “fluttering” feeling in the chest); lightheadedness or faintness; chest pain or pressure; shortness of breath, especially when lying down; or fatigue.
During AFib, some blood may not be pumped efficiently from the atria (the heart’s two small upper chambers) into the ventricles. Blood that’s left behind can pool in the atria and form blood clots. The clot may block blood flow to the brain, causing a stroke.
Risk Factors
Anyone can develop AFib. The risk factors for AFib are broken into two categories: heart-health factors and behavioral factors. Heart-health factors may include advancing age (especially over age 65), family history of AFib, high blood pressure, prior heart attack or disease, diabetes, sleep apnea and prior heart surgery. Behaviors that may be associated with higher risk factors include excessive alcohol use, smoking and prolonged athletic conditioning. (Appropriate physical activity is important for a healthy lifestyle, but you should discuss your exercise plan with a health care professional.)
“Early identification and treatment of AFib is critical to stroke prevention, especially in high-risk populations experiencing health care disparities or barriers to accessing vital health care resources,” said Steven Manoukian, MD, FAHA, senior vice president at HCA Healthcare. “Common risk factors, like high blood pressure, are more prevalent within Black communities, yet Black patients may be diagnosed less often with AFib. Creating awareness of AFib, stroke risk and treatment options can be a lifesaving first step in stroke prevention.”
Treatment Options
It’s important to talk to your doctor if you think you may have symptoms of AFib or be at risk for AFib. Diagnosis of AFib starts with an in-depth examination from a doctor. Work with your doctor to identify a treatment plan and goals to help manage your AFib and reduce your risk of stroke.
Treatment options for AFib may include medications to prevent and treat blood clots or control heart rate and rhythm, procedures or surgery. Your doctor may also prescribe medications to prevent and treat blood clots that can lead to a stroke. Discuss the best options for you with your doctor to create a shared decision-making plan.
To learn how to manage your AFib and connect with others, visit MyAFibExperience.org.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images (doctor and patient)
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
6 tips to get sleep back on track
(Family Features) For many people, changing seasons are about resetting routines and adjusting to a different pace of life. With fall activities in full swing, families should be intentional about their sleep routines to avoid missing the magical moments ahead.
According to SleepScore, people lose an average of 15 1/2 hours of sleep (about 10 minutes each night) during summer months due to the “summer sleep slump.” Addressing this challenge, Natrol, a leading sleep, mood and stress supplement brand, along with behavioral sleep specialist Shelby Harris, intend to help people gain control over their sleep and mood to be more present each day.
“Sleep is supposed to help you live your day to the fullest,” Harris said. “There are smart behavioral shifts you can make to maximize your sleep routine this fall, and sometimes that can include melatonin supplements. I always say, ‘If you are taking a sleep aid that makes you sleepy throughout the day, what is the point of taking it?’”
Harris recommends these easy tips to improve your sleep routine.
Consider Sleep Cycle Changes
Before trying to reset routines, consider the changes you’re hoping to make. Track the sleep you’re getting now and pay attention to factors that may hinder your current sleep cycle, from struggling to fall asleep to tossing and turning during the night, then think about the ways you might be able to improve those hindrances.
Make Adjustments Gradually
Remember, changes don’t happen overnight. For many people, the solution is as simple as going to bed earlier. Rather than trying to make up that extra 30 minutes immediately, it’s often helpful to slowly adjust routines. Try starting your bedtime ritual 5 minutes earlier each night to work toward your goal.
Set Aside Time to Unwind
Despite the hectic nature of fall schedules, it’s important to prioritize time to unwind before bed. Whether it’s reading a book, meditating or finding another slow-paced activity you enjoy, a calming, screenless way to slow your mind may help you fall asleep quicker.
Be Thoughtful About Light Exposure
It may seem obvious, but too much light exposure (indoor and out) at night can cause sleep issues. Be mindful of your own comfort by ensuring TVs and computers are powered down, smartphones are set aside, outdoor lights are off and curtains are drawn. Keeping the room dark can make a big difference when trying to fall and stay asleep throughout the night.
Turn to a Drug-Free Sleep Aid Supplement
If you follow consistently good bedtime habits but still have trouble falling asleep, try a low-milligram melatonin supplement, like those from Natrol, which are designed to help people sleep better so they can feel well-rested and ready to take on the day.†
“Melatonin is not a one-stop solution to help get your sleep back on track,” Harris said. “If you are taking melatonin, finding a brand with USP Verified options, like Natrol’s 5MG Fast Dissolve Tablets, for example, is extremely important.”
Prioritize Your Wake-Up Routine
That snooze button might be tempting, but those extra few minutes of sleep may do more harm than good. Ensure you wake up feeling refreshed by sticking to a consistent sleep cycle. Whether it’s a morning stretch or simply forcing your feet to hit the floor, prioritizing movement and exposure to light can help kickstart the day.
Find more ways to help get your sleep back on track by visiting Natrol.com.
†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
SOURCE:
Natrol
5 tips for keeping pets pest-free
(Family Features) Naturally curious, many pets sniff and explore other animals and objects, unaware they may expose themselves to potentially harmful parasites and conditions. According to the Companion Animal Parasite Council, 1 in 100 dogs tested positive for heartworm in 2022, and more than 1 in 4 indoor cats were positive for heartworm infection.
External parasites – including fleas, ticks and mites found outdoors or on other animals – and internal parasites such as heartworms, roundworms, tapeworms, hookworms and whipworms can wreak havoc on your pet’s health and well-being. These parasites can feed on dogs and cats, causing health issues that range from minor skin irritation to severe organ damage and even death if left untreated. Some parasites can also be contracted by people, making diagnosis and prevention even more important.
Though prevention is the best approach, treatment is sometimes required. Intervention is most effective when started immediately after a parasite is detected. Work with your veterinarian to tailor a program specific to your dog or cat’s breed, age, behaviors and environmental factors, and consider these tips from the experts at VCA Animal Hospitals, which has more than 1,000 locations across North America that cared for more than 4 million pets last year, to help prevent parasites in your pets.
Provide preventative medications. Based on their specific risk factors, dogs and cats should be on year-round parasite control programs that treat infections such as heartworms, intestinal parasites, fleas, ticks and more. Parasite prevention medication options range from topical to injectable and oral.
Visit the vet annually. Yearly visits allow your veterinarian to take note of changes in your pet’s health and alter his or her parasite control program as necessary. Your vet can tell you which parasites to watch for based on your location, how these parasites can be transmitted, and which preventative products are most appropriate. Additionally, newer, more accurate parasite tests can also identify parasite strains that may affect people and pets. Remember, dogs and cats age faster than humans, so annual exams with diagnostic testing are the equivalent of humans visiting the doctor every 4-5 years.
Watch for warning signs of parasites. Some pets infected with a parasite don’t show any signs of illness. However, common signs of infection include diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite or blood in your pet’s stools. Coughing or difficulty breathing may also accompany heartworms. Also consult your veterinarian if your pet excessively scratches, chews or licks his or her coat or ears, or persistently shakes his or her head. Seeing your vet as soon as possible can get your pet treatment and help prevent spreading the parasite to other animals. Puppies and kittens are especially at risk for parasites since most contract them from their mothers while nursing and their small size puts them at greater risk for severe illness.
Groom regularly. To reduce the risk of coat contamination and increase the likelihood of catching fleas, ticks and coat abnormalities quickly, be sure to periodically groom your pet, or have him or her professionally groomed. It is particularly important to inspect your dog or cat after playing outside or with other pets.
Clean up after your pet. Since most intestinal parasites spread through contact with feces, it’s crucial to dispose of any waste in your yard or pet’s litter box within 24 hours to avoid exposure and reduce the risk of environmental parasite contamination. A contaminated yard can be a source of exposure for many months as parasites can live in the soil for extended periods of time.
Find more tips for parasite prevention and treatment at VCAhospitals.com.
SOURCE:
VCA Animal Hospitals
