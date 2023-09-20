SPORTS
Bowie volleyball wins first district match
The Bowie Lady Rabbits got out of their rut on Saturday by picking up their first district win of the season against Jacksboro.
The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against the Lady Tigers at home.
Bowie was coming into the game after a disappointing loss to open district earlier in the week against Henrietta.
Jacksboro also was hoping to get its first district win after falling in a five-set match against Iowa Park to open up district play.
Bowie played better as the match went on with the margins getting bigger each set. The Lady Rabbits won the close first set 25-22, the second set 25-21 and then coasted in the third set to 25-17.
Volleyball Roundup
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns came away with a silver bracket championship win at Saint Jo’s tournament.
The Lady Horns went 3-2 overall, rebounding from a tough pool play to win some tough games during bracket play.
Forestburg had a tough pool, losing against state-ranked Graford and Dodd City. However the Lady Horns picked up a win against Vernon Northside so it was not all bad after day one.
This put them in the silver bracket. Against Ector and then Savoy both matches were competitive and emotional roller coasters. Playing Savoy in the championship game, Forestburg was even down by eight points in the final set. Eventually, the Lady Horns turned things around to win the match and the championship.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians quickly rushed to beat Bridgeport on Friday so they could concentrate on homecoming.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Blues, with neither set taking very long nor being too competitive.
Nocona won with set scores being 25-9, 25-13 and 25-10.
On defense Aubree Kleinhans led the team with six digs while Gracie Brown was second with five. Both Bren Fenoglio and Bailey Waters each had three blocks.
Meg Meekins led the team with 13 kills and six service aces while Kleinhans was second with five service aces. Skyler Smith had a team high 14 assists and eight kills while Meekins was second with eight assists.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers had a good hosted tournament last week, competing with and beating some tough teams.
The Lady Panthers went 4-1 overall, losing their only sets in their loss at the end of the tournament.
In pool play Saint Jo picked up straight sets win against Graham’s JV, Savoy and a Chico team that made the Lady Panthers at least have to try.
This put Saint Jo in the gold bracket where it matched up against a state-ranked 1A team, Dodd City, a team it could see in the playoffs at some point. The Lady Panthers won a close first set 25-23 before pulling away in set two to win 25-15 and in straight sets.
Saint Jo had another challenge ahead, with another state-ranked 1A team Harrold up next with the winner playing the championship game.
The teams played the previous week with Harrold coming out on top. It was the same result this time as the Lady Panthers lost 25-17 and 25-18.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had a tough tournament at Saint Jo last week.
The Lady Bulldogs went 2-3 overall while playing in the silver bracket, but ended strong with a remarkable comeback.
Prairie Valley opened the tournament with a competitive win against Ector the team wrapped up in straight sets. It would be the last wins of the day. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Victory Christian and state-ranked Harrold in straight sets to finish 1-2.
Sent to the silver bracket on day two, Prairie Valley lost an up and down match to Savoy in three sets. The Lady Bulldogs had one final match in the tournament which would be a rematch against Ector.
After winning the first set, Prairie Valley looked dead in the water down 17-1 to start set two. Somehow, some way the Lady Bulldogs came all the way back to grab the win 27-25 and the match 2-0.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles had one final test last week with a tournament at Saint Jo against several good teams.
The Lady Eagles went 1-4 overall, but with the team picking up their first win of the season only a week ago that is a good result.
In pool play the team suffered one-sided losses against Collinsville and state-ranked Harrold. Still, the day was saved with a three-set, competitive win against Ector raising the team’s spirits some.
Still, the team played in the silver bracket on day two and had a rematch against Ector. This time around the Lady Eagles were not so fortunate, losing in straight sets, though only losing the second set by the narrowest of margins.
Bellevue then played Vernon Northside to end the tournament and the result was a loss in straight sets.
Missing Scores
Gold-Burg did not play a game late last week.
Football Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians had a happy homecoming game with a dominant win against Chico on Friday.
The Indians won 49-13, dominating the game from the first quarter on against the Dragons.
Nocona came into the game undefeated, but was a bit rusty after only playing one drive the previous week against Electra. The home opener was later canceled due to lightning.
The Indians scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, getting the party started with Caden Gaston taking the first of his two interceptions back for a touchdown.
The first offensive drive saw Nocona draw up a flea flicker that allowed Brady McCasland to find Charlie Fuller for a 41-yard touchdown pass. The second drive McCasland would find Carson Peters open for a 30-yard touchdown pass as well.
Nocona was up 21-0 after the first quarter.
The next drive saw Johnny Stone run 38-yards up the middle for a touchdown run to make it 28-7 at halftime.
The Indians big-play offense continued in the second half as Stone scored again from 38 yards away. McCasland then kept the ball and scored on a short run on the next drive.
The final touchdown in the fourth quarter was from Brody Langford as he got loose for a 44-yard touchdown run.
Nocona easily won 49-13.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears did not see the second half for the fourth straight game as they dominated Fannindel.
The Bears won 54-0 at home against the Falcons, with it also being senior night for Gold-Burg.
The Bears were hoping Fannindel would give them their biggest challenge of the season since they had won the first three games of the season by halftime.
Turns out it was another one-sided game where Gold-Burg started rotating in second team players early in the second quarter and trying to work on stuff it was not good at.
The defense scored three times as Isaac Renteria returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown while also recovering a fumble. Eli Freeland recovered the other fumble and returned it for a touchdown while Jayon Grace took another interception back for a score. Ethan Rotruck also recovered a fumble as the defense forced six turnovers.
Levi Hellinger completed three passed with two going for touchdowns. Aidan Foster caught two touchdowns while also running for one on the ground. Jayton Epperson completed one pass for 35 yards and one touchdown. Paul Jones caught two passes for 10 yards and scored one touchdown.
Saint Jo football beats Forestburg
The Saint Jo Panthers beat county rival Forestburg on the road Friday night.
The Panthers won 54-8, with the game getting called with 6:47 left to play in the fourth quarter due to the mercy rule.
Saint Jo came into the game following its first loss against Crowell. The Longhorns were hoping they could get their first win of the season after only playing a quarter and half the previous week due to lightning.
While the Panthers had dominated the previous four games the two teams had played together, Forestburg was hoping this year would be different. The Longhorns returned an older, experienced group while Saint Jo’s roster was mostly filled with players new to varsity football until this season.
The Panthers got a boost from one of its few returning varsity players when Devin Stewart took the opening attempted onside kick back for a touchdown to open up the game.
After a stop on defense for Saint Jo, the Panthers then scored on their first drive with Lee Yeley scoring on a short run to put them up 14-0 heading into the second quarter.
Despite the Longhorns next drive stalling as well, they were not just going to roll over. Forestburg’s defense got its first stop when it recovered a fumble early in the second quarter.
Saint Jo responded with Wade Lucas recovering a fumble right back shortly after to give the Panthers the ball back.
After both team’s offenses stalled on back-to-back drives followed, Saint Jo got back into the end zone when Stewart scored on a 10-yard run to make it 22-0.
With time running out before halftime, the Panthers’ defense got another stop and the offense took advantage. Yeley found Stewart open for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 left to play.
Saint Jo then recovered the onside kick to get another possession. Yeley located Stewart again, this time scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 34-0 lead heading into halftime.
It looked like the end was coming fast when Saint Jo’s Wyatt Lucas intercepted a pass to start the third quarter. The Panthers were backed up near their own goal line when they fumbled the ball away to Forestburg’s Hayden Lawson.
Recovered at Saint Jo’s five-yard line, Forestburg got into the end zone when Jesus Sanchez found Kayden Dill open for a five-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 34-8.
The Longhorns kept up the momentum briefly when their defense got another turnover when Nathan Payne intercepted a pass on the next drive.
Unfortunately for Forestburg, the offense could not take advantage and turned the ball over on downs deep in the Panther’s territory.
Saint Jo got out of its rut and saw Stewart connect with Wade Lucas on a 45-yard touchdown pass to put the Panthers up 42-8.
After Saint Jo’s defense got another stop, the Longhorn’s defense forced their third turnover of the quarter when Sanchez intercepted a pass. It did not lead to anything as the game moved to the fourth quarter.
With the Longhorns fighting to try and avoid getting the mercy rule, the Panthers looked to strike.
Yeley got loose for Saint Jo on 59-yard run for a touchdown. The Panthers Wyatt Lucas recovered the ensuing onside kick before Stewart found Wade Lucas for a five-yard touchdown to end the game.
Saint Jo won 54-8.
