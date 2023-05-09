NEWS
ERCOT issues weather watch
ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Sept. 6-8 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. For more information, visit our TXANS webpage.
What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?
An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT has enough supply to meet demand. There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency.
What do I need to do?
No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.
Did you know?
Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.
NEWS
Emergency personnel respond to accident
This semi-truck cab came to a stop in the median on U.S. Highway 27 near the rest stop at Sunset/Hwy. 101 exit. It is unclear if there was a trailer being pulled or if another vehicle was involved. The accident call was around 3:30 p.m. Monday. No one was treated by Bowie EMS, so it appears there were no injuries. Traffic slowed in the northbound lane during the incident. Sunset VFD responded to the scene, along with Bowie Fire. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
New Texas laws went in Sept. 1
On Sept. 1 some 750 new laws went into effect across the State of Texas, the final result of more than 8,000 bills filed for the legislative session this year.
With so many now on the books, this story will hit some of the highlights related to crime and other aspects of daily life. A good amount related to criminal justice creating new offenses or amending current statutes. Some of the new laws appear obvious while others may leave you pondering.
- Refusal to identify while driving is now illegal. Senate Bill 1551 requires drivers pulled over by police for an alleged law violation to give their driver’s license as well as their name, address and birthday when asked by police. If they refuse, they face a charge of failure to identify while driving, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine. If a driver gives a false name, they face a Class B misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and a maximum fine of up to $2,000.
Read the full story on some of the new Sept. 1 laws we have highlighted in your weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Nocona Chamber of Commerce presents awards
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce went “Boots and Bling” Tuesday night as it celebrated the past year with awards and the introduction of new officers at the annual banquet.
A large audience attended and was welcomed by more than 20 beautifully decorated tables created by chamber member businesses.
Emily Carminati, executive director for the chamber, welcomed the crowd and introduced new President Emory Roden; Vice President Jason Castle; Bob Taylor, treasurer and Donna Lemons, secretary. Board of director members are Amber Harper, Becky Fenoglio-Hankamer, Carol Cecil, Corissa Miller, Glenda Womble, Jana Staley, Jodi Womble, Michelle Fenoglio, Mitzi Fenoglio and Susie Grant.
One of the top awards with to Donna and Larry Lemons as Citizens of the Year.
Read the full story and see all the photos in your weekend Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS10 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS5 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS8 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS8 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS9 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS5 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash